What it's like at the Washington nursing home ravaged by the US coronavirus outbreak, with 63 confirmed infections and 23 deaths

Ted S. Warren / AP Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, on March 11, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, Washington.

The Life Care Centre of Kirkland, a nursing home near Seattle, Washington, has been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus in the US.

The home accounts for 60% of the current US virus death toll by itself.

Elderly patients are isolated, and worried families have to communicate on mobile phones, while watching through windows.

As of March 11, 23 deaths from the coronavirus were linked to the centre, and almost one third of its 180 employees are also under quarantine.

A nursing home near Seattle has become one of the worst-hit places in the US by outbreaks there of the coronavirus.

In a matter of weeks, coronavirus cases ballooned at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland. By March 10, up to one-third of its 180 staff members were under quarantine. By March 11, 23 coronavirus deaths in Washington were linked to the centre.

Globally, the coronavirus has now killed more than 4,600 people and infected 126,000.

38 deaths have been recorded in the US, which means that the Life Care Centre has contributed around 60% of the nationwide death toll.

Constantine Valhouli, who moved his father into the nursing home less than a year ago told Reuters, “You’ve got this perfect storm of conditions – the density of residents, the age of residents and the health concerns. The terrifying part of it is that you can worry about it from a distance, but the minute you’ve got a case, it’s almost too late.”

Inside, elderly patients are isolated in their rooms, unable to take showers or receive visitors. Outside, worried relatives look through windows, and talk to their loved ones on mobile phones.

Here’s what it’s like inside the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, in photos.

In a suburb to the northeast of Seattle, an unremarkable looking nursing home called Life Care Centre of Kirkland, which houses about 120 residents monitored by 180 staff, has, in a few weeks, become the United States’ coronavirus epicentre.

Ted S. Warren / AP An ambulance backs into a parking lot on March 6, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, Washington.

Last year in April, health inspectors found the facility had failed to take the necessary precautions to prevent infections spreading. But it was a one-off in recent years, and other nursing homes had been cited more. For overall care, it was given five out of five stars.

David Ryder / Reuters A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Centre, in Kirkland, Washington.

Unfortunately, nursing homes are a prime and dangerous place for a virus outbreak. This is because the coronavirus spreads by droplets, and nursing homes are filled with the elderly, in close quarters. They can have weak immune systems, and underlying health conditions, making them susceptible. There’s also no vaccine yet.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters An ambulance drives away with a resident at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, on March 6, 2020.

While Kirkland is the epicentre, it’s not alone. Health experts warn that nursing homes in general are vulnerable. This is not just because of the elderly and ill, but also because many have breached health regulations.

Ted S. Warren / AP A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team, in a protective suit and respirator, peers out a window, as he waits to exit the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 11, 2020.

On February 19 the first patient from the care centre was transferred to a nearby hospital, and was later confirmed to have the coronavirus. Here, a man is shielding a patient from cameras with a white sheet.

Elaine Thompson / AP A man blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on February 29, 2020.

The magnitude of the coronavirus still wasn’t clear, though. On February 27, Kirkland fire fighters responded to more than a dozen calls about struggling patients. People started to notice. Kirkland firefighter Darren DeBore told The Wall Street Journal, “It started to raise a flag. There’s something going on,” he said.

Ted S. Warren / AP Kirkland Fire and Rescue ambulance workers work near an ambulance after a patient was loaded for transport, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 10, 2020.

In late February and early March, pressure on the facility was growing, as families demanded more information. At that point, none of the patients in the facility were being tested for the coronavirus.

Ted S. Warren / AP A man wearing a mask walks away from the entrance of the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 3, 2020.

The number of cases was also increasing. By March 7, 26 people had died with some connection to the nursing home. This included 13 people who died in hospitals, and who were confirmed to have the coronavirus. In a usual month, the nursing home has between 3 and 7 deaths.

Ted S. Warren / AP Ambulance workers move a man on a stretcher from the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, Wash. into an ambulance, Friday, March 6, 2020.

Visitors were no longer allowed inside. Families began to monitor their loved ones by looking through the windows. Employees started covering themselves with gowns and masks, too.

Ted S. Warren / AP A worker in protective gear works in the room of Susan Hailey, 76, who tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hailey’s daughters look in from outside the window, on March 10, 2020.

The relatives talking to their loved ones through glass doors, were “like jailhouse visitors,” according to The New York Times. And they were worried it could be months before they could hug their relatives again.

Ted S. Warren / AP Susan Hailey, 76, who tested positive for the coronavirus, watches her daughters through a window on March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland.

Patients were isolated in their rooms, and were unable to have showers, since the rooms didn’t have showers. Cathleen Lombard, a nurse, told The Seattle Times that some residents were having emotional problems, while some were struggling badly with their dementia.

Ted S. Warren / AP Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 11, 2020.

Here Judie Shape, who is behind the glass, and tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer.

Ted S. Warren / AP Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, on March 11, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland.

Families of those in the care home demanded that every resident be tested for the coronavirus, but it didn’t happen instantly. It wasn’t until March 4 that officials said everyone would be tested.

Ted S. Warren / AP Lori and Michael Spencer on a footpath after visiting Lori’s mother, Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, on March 11, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland.

By March 5, a federal disaster response team had been brought in. But still, problems arose. One woman, Pat Herrick, got a call saying that her mother had died. Later a second call said she was actually fine.

Ted S. Warren / AP A semitrailer from a disaster cleanup company is backed into place, on March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland.

On March 7, as the demand for information grew, Tim Killian, a spokesman for the centre, gave a public briefing, which became daily.

Ted S. Warren / AP Tim Killian, a spokesman for the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, gives his daily briefing to reporters, on March 11, 2020.

He said 26 residents had died since February 19, and 70 of the 180 staff members were displaying symptoms.

Ted S. Warren / AP Tim Killian, a spokesman for the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, gives his daily briefing to reporters, on March 11, 2020.

In Kirkland, those who died ranged between their 40s to their 90s. The coronavirus’ death rate for people over 80 was 14.8% according to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider Death rate by age range for the coronavirus.

Killian mentioned the quickness of one coronavirus case. He said: “We have seen as little as one hour from somebody exhibiting no symptoms, going to symptoms that were severe enough they needed to be transferred to a hospital, and then within a short amount of time that patient dying.”

Ted S. Warren / AP Tim Killian, a spokesman for Life Care Centre in Kirkland, in front of a light reflector as he talks to reporters, on March 9, 2020.

By March 8, there were only 55 residents of the original 120 still at the care centre.

Ted S. Warren / AP A patient is loaded into an ambulance, on March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland.

Protective gear arrived by the box load. They were provided by public agencies.

Ted S. Warren / AP A worker at the Life Care Centre in Kirkland wears a mask as he stacks newly arrived boxes of gloves, gowns, and other protective gear on March 9, 2020.

The disaster recovery team was kitted up in protective suits and respirators.

Ted S. Warren / AP A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team in a protective suit and respirator adjusts his mask before entering the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 11, 2020.

Here, they enter the facility on March 11, to begin a thorough clean. At this point, the total number of confirmed cases had reached 63.

Ted S. Warren /AP Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 11, 2020.

One of the biggest issues for the care centre going forward was staffing. Killian told reporters, nurses could only “give 18-hour days for so long.”

Jason Redmond / Reuters Tim Killian, a spokesman for the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, gives his daily briefing to reporters, on March 10, 2020.

Outside, those who couldn’t get in did what they could. The woman in this photo, Tricia LaVoice, provided staff with coffee and doughnuts. She then tied blue bows and flowers on trees in front of the centre, so residents had something pretty to look at.

Ted S. Warren / AP Tricia LaVoice, of Kirkland, wears a mask as she ties blue bows and flowers to trees in front of the Life Care Centre in Kirkland, on March 11, 2020.

