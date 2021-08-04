A couple transformed a run-down $460,000 Scottish castle into a luxury hotel after quitting their jobs in Dubai

Stef Burgon and Simon Hunt bought Kilmartin Castle in 2014 after a road trip across Scotland.

Hunt told Insider that he and his wife Burgon began transforming Kilmartin Castle into a luxury eco-friendly boutique hotel after a life-changing Scottish road trip in 2014.

He said they returned home to Dubai feeling as if Scotland had so much untapped potential. That’s when they came across a Mail Online article about a castle for sale on the west coast of Scotland in Argyll and Bute.

The unique selling point, according to Hunt, was that the historic castle was listed for $US522,000 ($AU705,012) (£375,000), almost the same price as a London parking space, which cost $US557,00 ($AU75,228) (£400,000).