Take a fascinating tour of Obama's ancestral home village

Jack Sommer
Obama Kenya 30REUTERS/Thomas MukoyaU.S. Senator Barack Obama holds his step-grandmother Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama as he returned to his ancestral rural village on August 26, 2006.

The oldest living relative of President Barack Obama lives in Kenya. His father was born there in 1936, and he is buried there now, in the village of Kogelo.

Obama is set to visit the nation of Kenya for the first time since he was elected in 2008, during a two-nation trip to Africa that began late Thursday night. The last time Obama travelled to Kenya was a little under a decade ago as a senator.

It’s a place where he has familial roots and one that helped launch his swift political ascent — he wrote about Kogelo and his father in his book, “Dreams from my Father.”

Though Obama’s visit to Kenya is a first for a sitting US president, US officials have said he will not visit the village of Kogelo.

It’s sure to be a disappointment to those who live in the village so closely tied to his family, who as a community have already fully embraced his legacy. There’s a Senator Barack Obama Primary School, multiple Barack Obama Safari tours, phone ringtones, a hotel that offers a Barack Obama Suite, and more. There are even young boys named after him.

Reuters recently published a collection of photos from Kogelo. Take a tour of the village through them below.

People hurry through the busy trading center in the village of Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi.

A motorcyclist wearing a T-shirt with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama waits for fuel at the trading center in Kogelo.

The grave of U.S. President Barack Obama's father, Barack Hussein Obama Senior, and his grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, are seen within their homestead in his ancestral village of Kogelo.

Sarah Hussein Obama, step-grandmother to U.S. President Barack Obama, smiles at their homestead.

A motorbike taxi carries three passengers past the trading center in the village of Kogelo.

Customers wait to be served at a chemist.

Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school.

Pupils play during breaktime at the school named after the president.

Lynette Akinyi, a school teacher, leads a class at the primary school.

Schoolgirls run from a classroom during breaktime.

A boy chooses to play during his breaktime.

Boys walk home for lunch from school.

Rosa Anyango carries a bag with the colours of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Pork is displayed in the window of a butcher's shop.

A boy stands outside a maize-mill.

Patricia Anyango arranges fish at her stall within the trading center.

Florence Adhiambo Goro, a vendor, is reflected through boiling cooking-oil as she prepares doughnuts.

Mary Adhiambo cleans her laundry outside her house.

A dog plays with a pig in the village.

Men drive a donkey-cart as they carry water from a stream in the village of Nyang'oma Kogelo.

A Ministry of Health notice and price list is displayed on the wall of the Kogelo Dispensary.

A boy carries a bucket at sunset.

Elizabeth Aluoch has her hair done at a salon.

A woman is seen at a shop within the trading center.

Clementina Auma Ojwang, a religious leader of the Legio Maria, a Spirit Initiated Church, prays for U.S. President Barack Obama's visit in the village of Kogelo.

A motorcyclist fuels his bike at a station within the trading center.

Margaret Ngesa of the Legion Maria of African Church Mission prays for the State visit from Obama.

A motorcyclist taxi-driver wearing a T-shirt with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama carries a passenger at the trading center.

Gold prospectors carry their shovels as they walk to the gold open-pit.

Gold prospectors work at an open-pit mine.

Gold prospectors pose for a photograph at an open-pit mine.

Gold prospectors work at an open-pit mine in the village of Kogelo.

Female gold prospectors search for raw mineral ore at an open-pit mine.

Obama makes a gesture next to his step grandmother, right, during his last visit on August 26, 2006. The village hopes he will return soon.

