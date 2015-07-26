Take a fascinating tour of Obama's ancestral home village

The oldest living relative of President Barack Obama lives in Kenya. His father was born there in 1936, and he is buried there now, in the village of Kogelo.
Obama is set to visit the nation of Kenya for the first time since he was elected in 2008, during a two-nation trip to Africa that began late Thursday night. The last time Obama travelled to Kenya was a little under a decade ago as a senator.
It’s a place where he has familial roots and one that helped launch his swift political ascent — he wrote about Kogelo and his father in his book, “Dreams from my Father.”
Though Obama’s visit to Kenya is a first for a sitting US president, US officials have said he will not visit the village of Kogelo.
It’s sure to be a disappointment to those who live in the village so closely tied to his family, who as a community have already fully embraced his legacy. There’s a Senator Barack Obama Primary School, multiple Barack Obama Safari tours, phone ringtones, a hotel that offers a Barack Obama Suite, and more. There are even young boys named after him.
Reuters recently published a collection of photos from Kogelo. Take a tour of the village through them below.
People hurry through the busy trading center in the village of Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi.
A motorcyclist wearing a T-shirt with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama waits for fuel at the trading center in Kogelo.
The grave of U.S. President Barack Obama's father, Barack Hussein Obama Senior, and his grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, are seen within their homestead in his ancestral village of Kogelo.
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school.
Rosa Anyango carries a bag with the colours of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of U.S. President Barack Obama.
Florence Adhiambo Goro, a vendor, is reflected through boiling cooking-oil as she prepares doughnuts.
Clementina Auma Ojwang, a religious leader of the Legio Maria, a Spirit Initiated Church, prays for U.S. President Barack Obama's visit in the village of Kogelo.
A motorcyclist taxi-driver wearing a T-shirt with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama carries a passenger at the trading center.
Obama makes a gesture next to his step grandmother, right, during his last visit on August 26, 2006. The village hopes he will return soon.
Powerful photos of a Obama's historic visit to a federal prison >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.