Take a fascinating tour of Obama's ancestral home village

REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya U.S. Senator Barack Obama holds his step-grandmother Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama as he returned to his ancestral rural village on August 26, 2006.

The oldest living relative of President Barack Obama lives in Kenya. His father was born there in 1936, and he is buried there now, in the village of Kogelo.

Obama is set to visit the nation of Kenya for the first time since he was elected in 2008, during a two-nation trip to Africa that began late Thursday night. The last time Obama travelled to Kenya was a little under a decade ago as a senator.

It’s a place where he has familial roots and one that helped launch his swift political ascent — he wrote about Kogelo and his father in his book, “Dreams from my Father.”

Though Obama’s visit to Kenya is a first for a sitting US president, US officials have said he will not visit the village of Kogelo.

It’s sure to be a disappointment to those who live in the village so closely tied to his family, who as a community have already fully embraced his legacy. There’s a Senator Barack Obama Primary School, multiple Barack Obama Safari tours, phone ringtones, a hotel that offers a Barack Obama Suite, and more. There are even young boys named after him.

Reuters recently published a collection of photos from Kogelo. Take a tour of the village through them below.

