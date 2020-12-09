Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a pair of her sapphire earrings during the royal tour

Andy Barr/WPA Images/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana’s signature sapphire earrings in Edinburgh.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings, but added her own unique adjustments.

Kate Middleton, who was first pictured wearing the earrings in 2011, had the double-drop down style remodeled to feature a single oval sapphire stone, according to Kate’s Closet.

The duchess wore the earrings during her royal tour of the UK with Prince William, where the couple set out to thank healthcare workers and other essential workers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave a subtle nod to Princess Diana by wearing a pair of the late royal’s sapphire earrings during her royal tour of the UK.

Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday wearing a blue Catherine Walker coat, a floral face mask, and earrings to match.

The diamond oval drop earrings previously belonged to the Princess of Wales, although the duchess has made them her own with some adjustments. According to fashion blog Kate’s Closet, Middleton had the earrings’ double-drop down style remodeled to “feature a single oval sapphire stone with a ring cluster of diamonds and dangle from a single diamond lever.”

The sapphire in the earrings are believed to have come from the strap of the watch given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Insider’s Talia Lakritz previously reported.

Middleton has worn the earrings several times, and was first photographed wearing them after her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Andy Barr via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are photographed arriving in Edinburgh.

The duchess has paid tribute to her mother-in-law in different ways over the years. In 2019, she designed her own garden for London’s Chelsea Flower Show, and featured Diana’s favourite flowers, forget-me-nots. The flowers are visible in the background of a photo of Middleton sitting on the garden swing, which was posted to Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have caused controversy with their royal tour, which the couple embarked on earlier this week in order to thank healthcare workers and other essential workers during the pandemic across Scotland, Wales, and England.

Middleton and William first travelled from London Euston station to Edinburgh via the royal family’s private train. In doing so, they have been accused of breaking Scotland’s lockdown rules.

The city is currently under Tier 3 restrictions, which means travel is prohibited to and from the area, unless for essential reasons.

Under current Scottish government regulations, travel between Scotland and England is prohibited. There are a handful of exceptions for essential travel, including: “Travel for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government previously told Insider that it “was told in advance about the planned visit and were ensured that the royal household were aware of statutory restrictions in place in order to inform its decision to proceed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.