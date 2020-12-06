15 photos show Prince William and Kate Middleton's best moments in 2020

- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared plenty of memorable moments in 2020.
- From sharing an ice cream together in Wales and attending glitzy nights out at the start of 2020, to dealing with Prince William’s reported COVID-19 diagnosis, this year turned out far different than the royals likely expected.
- The couple’s highs and lows were well documented, both through royal photographers and Zoom calls. Here are the best photos of William and Kate Middleton in 2020.
January: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the new year with a visit to City Hall in Centenary Square, Bradford on January 15. People from all across the city turned up to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
February: They may be the future king and queen, but Prince William and Kate Middleton showed they’re just like the rest of us when they shared an ice cream during a visit to South Wales on February 4.
March: The couple made an official visit to Ireland at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth office. Here they are with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne in Dublin on March 3.
March: They shared this adorable moment during a visit to the Guinness Storehouse later that evening.
March: During the visit, William joked that he and Middleton were “spreading coronavirus” — a comment that didn’t age well after the duke himself reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 the following month.
March: This was also Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s final month as working royals. William and Middleton joined them at the Commonwealth Day service on March 9, and there appeared to be little interaction between the couples.
April: After the UK went into lockdown in March, the couple turned to Zoom for royal engagements. Here they are speaking to the BBC about the coronavirus pandemic. William reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during this month, although this wasn’t reported until November.
April: The Cambridge family took part in the country’s “Clap for Carers” to show gratitude for healthcare staff across the country as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief “Big Night In” on April 23.
May: The duke and duchess looked in good spirits as they appeared on a video call to mark the first anniversary of Shout on May 15, a mental health textline service that they launched with Harry and Markle.
June: Middleton stepped behind the camera this time, capturing an adorably candid photo of her husband and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in honour of William’s birthday and Father’s Day on June 21.
July: The couple stepped out for one of their first engagements since the UK’s national lockdown restrictions eased to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, England.
August: William and Middleton showed their competitive sides as they played arcade games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade — a famous location from the British TV show “Gavin and Stacey” — in South Wales on August 5.
September: The prince and the duchess paid a visit to the iconic Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in east London, where they helped to knead dough.
October: They stepped in for Queen Elizabeth II and hosted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace on October 7.
November: Middleton and William reverted back to video call engagements. On November 21, they heard about the work of Future Men UK’s Father’s Programme, which helps fathers develop their confidence as parents at every stage of their child’s development.
