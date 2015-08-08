Kansas State's new $65 million football complex shows how swanky college football facilities are getting

Kansas State University has unveiled their new $US65 million football facility.

The Vanier Family Football Complex is the biggest piece in the school’s $US125 million in athletic facility upgrades at the school and was funded in part by a $US20 million donation to the school from the Vanier family. Of the remaining cost, $US30 million came from donations to the school with $US15 million coming from athletic department revenues.

The school opened up the facility to the players for the first time this week and released a video of the tour. Here are some screenshots of some of the swankiest features.

The new facility is located in the north end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Here is how that part of the stadium has changed. The players were in awe as they entered the facility. Kansas State University The first thing they see is a bunch of TVs showing football games. Kansas State University There is a 'fuelling station' that is accessible to all student athletes and includes a fountain machine that dispenses Gatorade. Kansas State University There is a Windows tablet on the counter to remind everybody who sponsors the room. Kansas State University The players were quick to help themselves to some Gatorade before moving on to the rest of the facility. Kansas State University Purple is everywhere including this crazy hallway leading to the locker room. Kansas State University And more crazy purple lights. The locker room looks like a museum. Kansas State University The locker room is football-shaped and is twice as big as their previous locker room. Kansas State University Each player's helmet gets its own display shelf. Kansas State University The nameplates are lit and includes the player's hometown. Kansas State University Some of the lockers have TVs above. Kansas State University There is a barber's room. Kansas State University The weight room is state of the art and each machine is on a base with the K-State logo. Kansas State University The Olympic-quality strength and conditioning center is enormous at 18,000 square feet all by itself. Kansas State University The walkway from the weight room to the field is covered in artificial turf with hash-marks and yard lines. Kansas State University The tables and chairs in the trainers' room are covered in purple, of course. Kansas State University There are hot tubs. Kansas State University The hydrotherapy and recovery pools come complete with waterfalls. Kansas State University One hallway features larger-than-life images of that year's captains and listings of every captain in previous seasons. Kansas State University The tour didn't reach the meeting rooms, but here is an artist rendering of one of the rooms complete with seats emblazoned with the K-State logo. Kansas State University And offices for the coaches open up and overlook the football field. Kansas State University Here is a time-lapse of the construction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.