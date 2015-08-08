Kansas State's new $65 million football complex shows how swanky college football facilities are getting

Kansas State University has unveiled their new $US65 million football facility.
The Vanier Family Football Complex is the biggest piece in the school’s $US125 million in athletic facility upgrades at the school and was funded in part by a $US20 million donation to the school from the Vanier family. Of the remaining cost, $US30 million came from donations to the school with $US15 million coming from athletic department revenues.
The school opened up the facility to the players for the first time this week and released a video of the tour. Here are some screenshots of some of the swankiest features.
The new facility is located in the north end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Here is how that part of the stadium has changed.
There is a 'fuelling station' that is accessible to all student athletes and includes a fountain machine that dispenses Gatorade.
The players were quick to help themselves to some Gatorade before moving on to the rest of the facility.
The Olympic-quality strength and conditioning center is enormous at 18,000 square feet all by itself.
The walkway from the weight room to the field is covered in artificial turf with hash-marks and yard lines.
One hallway features larger-than-life images of that year's captains and listings of every captain in previous seasons.
The tour didn't reach the meeting rooms, but here is an artist rendering of one of the rooms complete with seats emblazoned with the K-State logo.
