Wild photos from the Kansas-Kansas State brawl show how scary the fight was and why the punishments will likely be severe

A brawl broke out at Allen Fieldhouse towards the tail end of the Kansas Jayhawks blowout of in-state rival Kansas State.

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa was at the centre of the melee, throwing punches and picking up a stool with the intent of using it as a weapon.

Photos of the scene truly capture the scary nature of the Sunflower State Showdown.

Fifteen years after the Malice at the Palace rocked the NBA, a smackdown in the Sunflower State has captivated – and horrified – the world of college basketball

At the tail end of the Kansas Jayhawks’ rout of their in-state rival Kansas State Wildcats Tuesday night, Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball with his team trailing by 21 and went for a layup on the other end of the floor. From there, all hell broke loose.

While videos of the scene show a troubling skirmish, stills of the fight truly capture the scary nature of the chaos.

Check out the best photos out of Allen Fieldhouse below:

The Sunflower State Showdown — as I’m now calling Tuesday’s brawl at Allen Fieldhouse — began after Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball in the final seconds of Kansas’ blowout of the Wildcats.

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

With his team up by 21 points, Jayhawks big man Silvio De Sousa sprinted the length of the floor for a massive chase-down block that sent Gordon to the hardwood. Then De Sousa stood over him menacingly.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gordon and De Sousa presumably exchanged words before a shoving match on the baseline descended into a full-blown melee.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And the benches cleared.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With players from both teams jumping into the scrum.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The fight bled into the stands, with spectators dodging punches as the players brawled.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Coaches, referees, cheerleaders, and others got pulled into the mayhem as well.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

De Sousa clearly got some punches in.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

But Kansas State’s James Love III got in his face and separated him from the centre of the fight.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

That’s when De Sousa picked up a chair.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And swung it over his head, threatening to use it as a weapon, all while standing over a trampled fan.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fortunately, Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard managed to charge at De Sousa in the nick of time.

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

And safely stripped the chair out of De Sousa’s hands.

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Eventually, head coach Bill Self and the rest of the Jayhawks’ coaching staff pulled De Sousa out of the scrum.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Police and security officials were involved as well.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And Kansas’ Isaiah Moss did his part to hold back teammate David McCormack from causing any more damage.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While Kansas State’s Pierson McAtee physically removed teammate Antonio Gordon from the centre of the feud.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Self called the incident an “embarrassment” and said, “I know we were in the wrong.”

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Though fellow players on both sides played a significant role in the harrowing scene, De Sousa is likely to see the worst ramifications for the brawl.

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Multiple talking heads have suggested that De Sousa be suspended from on-court action for at least the remainder of the season. Dick Vitale went as far as to call for the end of his collegiate career.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While the world of college basketball is still waiting on both programs and/or the NCAA to hand out punishments, it’s clear that Kansas basketball is in a state of utter chaos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

