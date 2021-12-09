Search

A town in Japan wants to eliminate all of its waste, so it built a stunning recycling center out of trash

Joey Hadden
Left: the exterior at night Right: Inside the communal thrift store
  • Kamikatsu, the first town in Japan to create almost no waste, built a recycling center out of trash.
  •  It’s constructed from donated windows, remnant wood, plastic containers, and other unwanted items.
  • Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used materials from abandoned buildings, local factories, and residents’ homes.
Welcome to Kamikatsu, the first town in Japan to produce almost no trash and the home of a stunning recycling center made almost entirely out of upcycled materials.
An aerial view of the exterior of the center on a cloudy day with mountains in the background
An aerial view of the Zero Waste Center in Kamikatsu, Japan. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Kamikatsu issued a Zero Waste Declaration in 2003, and today, more than 80% of its trash is reused or recycled, a representative from architecture firm Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP told Insider.
The zero waste center is seen from the outside where there are mountains, trees, and clouds.
The exterior of the town center. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
With the goal of keeping its trash out of landfills and incinerators, the town commissioned Hiroshi Nakamura to design the Zero Waste Center, a sustainable community center with recycling facilities, a reuse shop, community space, and a hotel.
The exterior of the zero waste center is seen with a hill in the background on a partly-cloudy day.
The other side of the facility. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
According to the architecture firm, the center was primarily built from remnant wood logs and cuttings.
An open section of the center in front of a lush woodsy area
A closer view of the facility shows the logs used. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
And the community also donated the 700 windows that are patched together across the facility’s facade.
The exterior of the structure is seen at night
The exterior of the building. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Aside from donations, community members sourced materials from deserted houses, a former government building, and a closed school, according to the firm.
Two red buildings with trees and blue skies in the background
Reused items on the exterior of community buildings. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
The town repurposed recycled glass and pottery to make tile floors and donated materials like bricks and fabric to build the interior spaces.
The inside of a building is full of tables and chairs
A community hall at the zero waste facility. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Outside, a horseshoe-shaped area is used to organize waste into reusable and recyclable materials.
The horseshoe where trash is organized is seen.
And reusable items are sent to the reuse shop, where everything from dishes to accessories is free, according to the architects.
The community’s reuse shop. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Next to the reuse shop, there’s an office space where harvest containers from a mushroom factory have been transformed into bookshelves.
The office space in the zero waste facility is seen.
The office space in the zero waste facility. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
The center also has a hotel where visitors can get a chance to see what it would be like to live without waste, according to Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP.
Inside the windowed building overlooking lush mountains on a cloudy day with a green couch in the foreground
The inside of a hotel room on the property. Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Joey Hadden