Haunting photos in Kabul show hundreds crowded at the airport gate waving their papers to be saved before the bombs went off

Moments before explosions near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killed dozens of people, hundreds of Afghans lined up outside gates in hopes of being evacuated from the country.

But photos from outside the airport earlier on Thursday show what people were experiencing before the blast.

Carrying just what they could hold in their arms, hopeful evacuees spent hours trying to get on planes to escape the Taliban, which took control of Kabul earlier this month.

Images show people waving documents at guards, gathering under razor wired fences, and standing in and around garbage outside Kabul’s airport.

Thousands of people were eligible for visas for other countries, but evacuation flights were limited, making it difficult for countries, including the US, to bring all hopeful evacuees to safety.