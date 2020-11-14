K-pop fans are protesting a pro-Trump rally by flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pictures of pancakes

Shea Depmore/Twitter, Universal Images Group/Getty Images Shea Depmore urged K-pop fans to protest the Trump rally with pictures of pancakes.

K-pop fans are drowning out the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pictures of pancakes.

Actor Shea Depmore encouraged people on Twitter and TikTok to take such action, instead of showing up and counter-protesting the pro-Trump rally, Million MAGA March, due to take place on Saturday.

Countless fans have honoured the request with pictures and GIFs. One person wrote: “There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake – except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.”

Actor Shea Depmore urged her followers on Twitter and TikTok to post the pictures of pancakes, instead of counter-protesting in person at the Million MAGA March, due to take place in Washington, DC.

“Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I’ve seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they’re angry,” Depmore said in a video posted to Twitter and TikTok on November 12. “But I don’t want these Proud Boys to be proud.”

what to do about the million mega mad boy march on sat someone pls help me get in touch with the kpop stans ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v480H2zbG5 — Shea Depmore (@SheaDepmore) November 12, 2020

She added: “Make yourself some pancakes or find yourself a good stock photo and fill the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with syrupy goodness. Someone please inform the K-pop stans.”

K-pop fans honoured the request on Saturday, with countless photos of pancakes later flooding the hashtag.

“Shout out to the incredible K-Pop Stans (Twitter royalty) who hijacked the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pancakes making it unusable by Trump loyalists,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Shout out to the incredible K-Pop Stans (Twitter royalty) who hijacked the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pancakes making it unusable by Trump loyalists. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/h8rCt4HBL2 — PRGuy (@PRGuy17) November 14, 2020

#MillionMAGAMarch BLUEberry pancakes in honour of Georgia and Arizona and “The BLUEberry pancake Wall” #Concede,” another wrote.

#MillionMAGAMarch BLUEberry pancakes in honor of Georgia and Arizona and “The BLUEberry pancake Wall” #Concede pic.twitter.com/O7qfLtzQ8n — Necessary reTweets (@NecessaryRe) November 14, 2020

One person appeared to use the hashtag to demonstrate President Trump’s defeat in the election, posting a picture of pancakes falling down with the caption: “A presidential story, illustrated using pancakes.”

A presidential story, illustrated using pancakes #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tF7uMhapID — George The Door (@GeorgeTheDoor) November 14, 2020

“There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake â€” except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” another wrote.

There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake- except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/G7eHBwoFfA — Dawn Wagner (@greeneyedmamma) November 14, 2020

However, some Twitter users had reservations over taking part, with one writing: “Seriously, though, if the MAGA folks want to march, let them march. They have First Amendment rights like everyone else does. Ignore them and leave them alone.”

“Those of us who oppose Trump already expressed our sentiments in the way that matters most. We voted. #MillionMAGAMarch,” they added.

The Million MAGA March could be the largest gathering of far-right and white nationalist groups since the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, according to Yahoo.

The event is likely to be attended by campaigners who believe the president’s claim that election fraud led president-elect Joe Biden to win the US general election.

A video posted on Twitter on Friday showes Trump supporters have already started gathering for the event.

Trump Supporters And Protesters Gather In DC Ahead Of Tomorrow’s “Million MAGA March.” https://t.co/tP3BnM79zL — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time K-pop fans have led efforts to drown out a hashtag in order to fight for what they believe in.

In June, the fandom protested racist posts by using the hashtags #whitelivesmatter, #whiteoutwednesday, and #BlueLivesMatter to post fancams and other memes.

Earlier this year, fans of the K-pop girl group Blackpink discouraged others in the fandom from using their own hashtags and instead asked them to use #BlackLivesMatter in order to pay respect to George Floyd.

