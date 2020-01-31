Joseph Diaz suffered a nasty cut during his world title challenge on Thursday in Miami.

Diaz was attempting to win the IBF super featherweight belt from Tevin Farmer on the DAZN show, but was hit by an accidental headbutt in round two.

The butt opened up a wide gash. Diaz was assessed by a ringside physician, and, between rounds, received treatment from his cutman.

Diaz did not let the cut perturb him as he boxed well, earning a unanimous decision on the night.

An American boxer was accidentally head-butted in a fight and suffered a gash so wide you could have stuck a nickel in it.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz challenged Tevin Farmer for the latter’s IBF super featherweight world title on a DAZN show in Miami on Thursday, but was hit by an accidental butting of heads in the second round, which opened up a ghastly wound on his left eyelid.

Diaz was inspected by a ringside physician, and, between rounds, received treatment by his cutman. Undeterred, he continued to box – with great success – as he was deserving of his unanimous decision win over Farmer.

Check out that cut right here:

???? Horrific cut for Jojo Diaz caused by a clash of heads in the second round against Tevin Farmer… pic.twitter.com/LGJGUyJZ1f — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 31, 2020

“I knew it was pretty bad right when we clashed heads, he has a solid head, man,” Diaz told Seconds Out in the parking lot after the fight.

“I knew I had to pay no attention to it, focus on my gameplan, and apply the pressure. Keep the attack. That’s what I did.”

With a ringside verdict of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 from the three judges, Diaz won the IBF title from Farmer.

“I knew it was a championship fight,” Diaz added. “I didn’t want to let it go.”

