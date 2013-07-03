Michael Jordan Just Knocked $8 Million Off The Asking Price Of His Mansion In Chicago

Michael Jordan put his Chicago mansion on the market in February 2012 for $29 million and hasn’t been able to get it off his hands.



Jordan must really want to sell the place, because according to Realtor.com, he just dropped that asking price to $21 million.

As you would expect anything Michael Jordan, the place is awesome. There is a gorgeous basketball court, a full weight room, a tennis court and a huge outdoor patio. There are three climate controlled garages with space for 15 cars, a pool and a three-bedroom guest house.

