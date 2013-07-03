Michael Jordan Just Knocked $8 Million Off The Asking Price Of His Mansion In Chicago

Philip Johnson
michael jordan chicago home for sale

Michael Jordan put his Chicago mansion on the market in February 2012 for $29 million and hasn’t been able to get it off his hands.

Jordan must really want to sell the place, because according to Realtor.com, he just dropped that asking price to $21 million.

As you would expect anything Michael Jordan, the place is awesome. There is a gorgeous basketball court, a full weight room, a tennis court and a huge outdoor patio. There are three climate controlled garages with space for 15 cars, a pool and a three-bedroom guest house.

The view out front

A reminder of the former owner

Basketball court

Man cave

Weight room

Beautiful 7.4 acres

Tennis court

The patio

More Patio

Living Room

Kitchen

View from out back

Athletes move all the time

Take a tour of the Miami mansion Alex Rodriguez sold for a $15 million profit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.