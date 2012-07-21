John Daly's Outfits Prove That Golf Is Not The Only Thing He Is No Longer Good At

John Daly is slowly morphing into the golf version of Dennis Rodman. Only, instead of piercings, tattoos, wild behaviour, and hanging on to a sport well past his prime, it is ugly pants, wild behaviour, and hanging on to a sport well past his prime.



Daly finished today’s second round at 3-over and is projected to miss the cut. If he does, it would be the 11th time in the last 14 majors that he has either missed the cut or withdrawn.

Here is the outfit Daly was wearing today in the second round of the British Open…

Photo: ESPN

And here are the outfits he wore yesterday during round one (left) and earlier this week during a practice round (right)…

Photo: AP Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.