Amazing Photos Of Joe Biden's Trip To Rome To Meet Pope Francis

Getty Images/Peter MacdiarmidVice President Joe Biden returned to Washington late Tuesday night from an overseas trip to Italy, where he traveled to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis.



During his trip, Biden also met with a host of foreign leaders — including Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, and Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci.

Biden, along with his sister Valerie Biden Owens, also got to meet Pope Francis.

“He seems like all he is advertised to be – a genuine, generous, humble man,” Biden said of Pope Francis Wednesday, according to a White House pool report.

And of course, Biden couldn’t help being Biden while he was abroad. We’ve pulled some of the best photos from his trip.

