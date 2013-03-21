Amazing Photos Of Joe Biden's Trip To Rome To Meet Pope Francis

Brett LoGiurato

Getty Images/Peter MacdiarmidVice President Joe Biden returned to Washington late Tuesday night from an overseas trip to Italy, where he traveled to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis. 

During his trip, Biden also met with a host of foreign leaders — including Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, and Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci. 

Biden, along with his sister Valerie Biden Owens, also got to meet Pope Francis. 

“He seems like all he is advertised to be – a genuine, generous, humble man,” Biden said of Pope Francis Wednesday, according to a White House pool report.

And of course, Biden couldn’t help being Biden while he was abroad. We’ve pulled some of the best photos from his trip.

Biden makes a grand entrance into a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Here are Biden and Monti standing awkwardly together in front of the U.S. and Italy's flags.

A sly smile at the camera while with Monti.

The man with the umbrella was a little late.

Rocking the aviators for Pope Francis' installation mass.

And again.

Biden and sister Valerie met with Pope Francis after the mass.

Want more Biden photos?

Here are 19 of his best throughout his time in Washington >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.