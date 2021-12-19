Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is building a hospitality empire with upcoming hotels, RV parks, and a cruise brand

In 1977, famed musician Jimmy Buffett released his hit tropical anthem, “Margaritaville,” a simple tune that’s now synonymous with relaxing at the beach while “wasting away again.” Jimmy Buffett performs at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The alcohol-soaked sponge cake and sunbake destination may have been an imaginary getaway in the 1970s hit … A newlywed couple and friends drinking at a Margaritaville bar. Alison Wright/Getty Images

… but since then, the Margaritaville name has been co-opted into a hospitality empire with a footprint that extends across the US and into international destinations like Mexico, Belize, and Puerto Rico. The Island Reserve Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Margaritaville

Now, Margaritaville is a “diversified lifestyle brand” — according to a statement from John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings — that creates tropical havens for consumers looking for the getaway Buffett once crooned about. Island Hotel on the Island in Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. Margaritaville

“Most brands take on the identity of the product they brand, [like how] Starbucks stands for coffee,” Cohlan told Insider in October. “[But] Margaritaville really stands for an emotion because it was in the culture for a long time before there was a product.” The Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Alan Budman/Shutterstock

The first Margaritaville restaurant opened in 1987 in Key West, Florida. The Margaritaville Cafe and Store in Key West, Florida Chuck Wagner/Shutterstock Source: The New York Times

Since then, the eatery has grown into a hospitality giant with a portfolio that includes resorts, vacation homes, timeshares … Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

… more restaurants, senior living communities, bars, RV parks, and now, a cruise line. The Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The McBride Company

“However you like to lodge, we can provide that opportunity for you in our lifestyle,” Cohlan said. The Lone Palm Pool at a hotel. Margaritaville

The tropical brand currently has 32 food and beverage offerings … Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles in 2017. Rich Polk/Getty Images for NBC Universal

… and over 20 hotels in locations like Florida, California, Missouri, and Costa Rica. Island Reserve Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Margaritaville Source: Margaritaville

But in the next three years, the company plans to have 50 resorts open, according to Cohlan. The Resort Gatlinburg in Tennessee. Margaritaville Source: Insider

“I would think we’ve got to be the fastest-growing hotel brand in the country,” Cohlan said. “We’re expanding very very rapidly.” The Margaritaville Montego Bay in Jamaica. Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock Source: Insider

Within the past year throughout COVID-19, Margaritaville has already opened new properties in destinations like Times Square, New York, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

And looking ahead, the brand has already announced upcoming locations in Belize, Florida, California, Oregon, and more. The Margaritaville Grand Turk on the Turks & Caicos Islands. Barry Winiker/Getty Images Source: Margaritaville

This year, the Times Square location is even getting into the business of celebrating the new year. Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

The $US300 ($AU421) million hotel recently unveiled a New Year’s Eve event, and the most expensive package starts at $US1,710 ($AU2,400). The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Margaritaville Resort Times Square

Similar to its hotel arm, Margaritaville is also looking to rapidly grow its new RV parks business, Camp Margaritaville. The in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Camp Margaritaville

The brand rolled out its first RV park in Lake Lanier, Georgia in 2019 to “off the charts” reception and reviews, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, told Insider in October. A . Camp Margaritaville Source: Insider

On the heels of this success, within the next five years, Margaritaville is targetting opening 30 to 50 RV parks nationwide. The in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Camp Margaritaville Source: Insider

“What surprised us at Lake Lanier was the average daily rate we could generate with an upscale camping experience,” Wiseman said. “That drove our interest to move [the expansion of Camp Margaritaville] along quicker.” Camp at Lake Lanier. Margaritaville

At the moment, Margaritaville has over 20 projects in the works … A hotel at night. Margaritaville

… whether it be resorts, senior living communities, or RV resorts, a spokesperson told Insider in an email in October. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles in 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NBC Universal

And it’s not just land-based hospitality offerings. The Margaritaville Paradise. The McBridge Company

In December, Margaritaville also announced its own cruise brand, quaintly called Margaritaville at Sea. The brand’s first cruise ship will begin sailing out of Florida in April 2022. A stateroom aboard the Margaritaville Paradise. The McBride Company Source: Insider

The Margaritaville Paradise will have 658 cabins and branded food and beverage options that are consistent across the brand, which could appeal to some of Margaritaville’s loyal fans. The 5 o’Clock Somehwere Bar aboard the Margaritaville Paradise. The McBride Company

“We’ll continue to go places where consumers are looking for leisure experiences,” Cohlan said in October when asked about plans to expand into other hospitality markets before the cruise brand was unveiled. A Landshark Bar and Grill. Margaritaville