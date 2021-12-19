Search

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is building a hospitality empire with upcoming hotels, RV parks, and a cruise brand

Brittany Chang
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
  • Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville empire is rapidly expanding across the hospitality industry.
  • The brand’s portfolio includes resorts, senior living communities, RV parks, a cruise brand, and more.
  • Margaritaville Holdings’ CEO said the company may be the “fastest-growing hotel brand” in the US.
In 1977, famed musician Jimmy Buffett released his hit tropical anthem, “Margaritaville,” a simple tune that’s now synonymous with relaxing at the beach while “wasting away again.”
Jimmy Buffett and another musician sings and plays guitar at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett performs at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The alcohol-soaked sponge cake and sunbake destination may have been an imaginary getaway in the 1970s hit …
A group of people sitting around a table drinking at a Margaritaville Bar
A newlywed couple and friends drinking at a Margaritaville bar. Alison Wright/Getty Images
… but since then, the Margaritaville name has been co-opted into a hospitality empire with a footprint that extends across the US and into international destinations like Mexico, Belize, and Puerto Rico.
The lobby of Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun in Mexico with a giant flip flop at the end of an open hallway
The Island Reserve Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Margaritaville
Now, Margaritaville is a “diversified lifestyle brand” — according to a statement from John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings — that creates tropical havens for consumers looking for the getaway Buffett once crooned about.
A person lounging on a chair with a sun hat reading while looking out at the Margaritaville hote,
Island Hotel on the Island in Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. Margaritaville
“Most brands take on the identity of the product they brand, [like how] Starbucks stands for coffee,” Cohlan told Insider in October. “[But] Margaritaville really stands for an emotion because it was in the culture for a long time before there was a product.”
Two fake parrots sitting on a sign that reads 'nothing but a breeze'
The Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Alan Budman/Shutterstock
The first Margaritaville restaurant opened in 1987 in Key West, Florida.
Two signs hanging from a ceiling that read 'The Original Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Cafe' and 'The Original Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Store'
The Margaritaville Cafe and Store in Key West, Florida Chuck Wagner/Shutterstock
Source: The New York Times

 

Since then, the eatery has grown into a hospitality giant with a portfolio that includes resorts, vacation homes, timeshares …
A sign outside the hotel noting the rooftop Happy Hour
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
… more restaurants, senior living communities, bars, RV parks, and now, a cruise line.
A welcome sign at the Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The McBride Company
“However you like to lodge, we can provide that opportunity for you in our lifestyle,” Cohlan said.
An empty pool and lounge chairs at the Lone Palm Pool at a Margaritaville hotel.
The Lone Palm Pool at a hotel. Margaritaville
The tropical brand currently has 32 food and beverage offerings …
An empty dining room in a tropical themed restaurant
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles in 2017. Rich Polk/Getty Images for NBC Universal
… and over 20 hotels in locations like Florida, California, Missouri, and Costa Rica.
Two people dining in an outdoor restaurant overlooking the beach and oceam
Island Reserve Riviera Cancun in Mexico. Margaritaville
Source: Margaritaville

 

But in the next three years, the company plans to have 50 resorts open, according to Cohlan.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg in Tennessee with a driveway up to the entrance
The Resort Gatlinburg in Tennessee. Margaritaville
Source: Insider

 

“I would think we’ve got to be the fastest-growing hotel brand in the country,” Cohlan said. “We’re expanding very very rapidly.”
A building with a waterslide above the water at Margaritaville Montego Bay in Jamacia.
The Margaritaville Montego Bay in Jamaica. Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock
Source: Insider

 

Within the past year throughout COVID-19, Margaritaville has already opened new properties in destinations like Times Square, New York, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas.
A bed with a pillow that says Latitude
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
And looking ahead, the brand has already announced upcoming locations in Belize, Florida, California, Oregon, and more.
Rows of lounge chairs on the beach in front of a blue ocean. Behind the chairs, there's rows of palm trees, a pool, and small buildings
The Margaritaville Grand Turk on the Turks & Caicos Islands. Barry Winiker/Getty Images
Source: Margaritaville
This year, the Times Square location is even getting into the business of celebrating the new year.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
The $US300 ($AU421) million hotel recently unveiled a New Year’s Eve event, and the most expensive package starts at $US1,710 ($AU2,400).
The Statue of Liberty holding a glowing glass
The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
Source: Margaritaville Resort Times Square

 

Similar to its hotel arm, Margaritaville is also looking to rapidly grow its new RV parks business, Camp Margaritaville.
RVs parked at Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
The in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Camp Margaritaville
The brand rolled out its first RV park in Lake Lanier, Georgia in 2019 to “off the charts” reception and reviews, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, told Insider in October.
RVs parked at a Camp Margaritaville
A . Camp Margaritaville
Source: Insider
On the heels of this success, within the next five years, Margaritaville is targetting opening 30 to 50 RV parks nationwide.
The check-in building at the Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Camp Margaritaville
Source: Insider
“What surprised us at Lake Lanier was the average daily rate we could generate with an upscale camping experience,” Wiseman said. “That drove our interest to move [the expansion of Camp Margaritaville] along quicker.”
A RV and SUV parked next to outdoor lounge chairs and shade among trees
Camp at Lake Lanier. Margaritaville
At the moment, Margaritaville has over 20 projects in the works …
A Margaritaville hotel at night among other glowing stores
A hotel at night. Margaritaville
… whether it be resorts, senior living communities, or RV resorts, a spokesperson told Insider in an email in October.
A Margaritaville sign on a building next to fake tropical signs
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles in 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NBC Universal
And it’s not just land-based hospitality offerings.
The Margaritaville Paradise sailing at sea
The Margaritaville Paradise. The McBridge Company
In December, Margaritaville also announced its own cruise brand, quaintly called Margaritaville at Sea. The brand’s first cruise ship will begin sailing out of Florida in April 2022.
A rendering of the stateroom aboard the Margaritaville Paradise with tropical decor
A stateroom aboard the Margaritaville Paradise. The McBride Company
Source: Insider

 

The Margaritaville Paradise will have 658 cabins and branded food and beverage options that are consistent across the brand, which could appeal to some of Margaritaville’s loyal fans.
A rendering of the 5 o'Clock Somehwere Bar aboard the Margaritaville Paradise with tropical decor.
The 5 o’Clock Somehwere Bar aboard the Margaritaville Paradise. The McBride Company
“We’ll continue to go places where consumers are looking for leisure experiences,” Cohlan said in October when asked about plans to expand into other hospitality markets before the cruise brand was unveiled.
A Landshark Bar and Grill location among palm trees and blue skies
A Landshark Bar and Grill. Margaritaville
“But at the same time, we’re focused on delivering the type of experiences we’ve been successful delivering,” he continued.
Colorful chairs and umbrellas on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean, a palm tree, and a cruise ship
The Margaritaville Ocho Rios Restaurant and Sports Bar. Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock
About the Author
Brittany Chang