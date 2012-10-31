Here's The Jersey Shore Devastation That Made Chris Christie Get So Emotional

Chris Christie showed his rare emotional side in a series of tweets about the devastation at the Jersey Shore caused by Hurricane Sandy.



Now we can see exactly why.

The New Jersey Governor’s Office has posted a bunch of aerial photos surveying the damage.

Simply put, it’s under water.

Hurricane Sandy damage on the bay side of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy damage north of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy boardwalk damage in Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Kayakers take to the water to view Hurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

A building sits in the middle of the road in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy damage in on the bay side of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane Sandy damage in Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.