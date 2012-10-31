Here's The Jersey Shore Devastation That Made Chris Christie Get So Emotional

Chris Christie showed his rare emotional side in a series of tweets about the devastation at the Jersey Shore caused by Hurricane Sandy.
Now we can see exactly why.
The New Jersey Governor’s Office has posted a bunch of aerial photos surveying the damage.
Simply put, it’s under water.
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.