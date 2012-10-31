Here's The Jersey Shore Devastation That Made Chris Christie Get So Emotional

Chris Christie showed his rare emotional side in a series of tweets about the devastation at the Jersey Shore caused by Hurricane Sandy.

Now we can see exactly why.

The New Jersey Governor’s Office has posted a bunch of aerial photos surveying the damage.

Simply put, it’s under water.

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage on the bay side of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage north of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy boardwalk damage in Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreKayakers take to the water to view Hurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreA building sits in the middle of the road in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

Hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage in on the bay side of Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

hurricane sandy jersey shoreHurricane Sandy damage in Seaside, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012.

Photo: (Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor’s Office

