Stunning Pictures Of Fire Damage At Jersey Shore Boardwalk That Had Just Finished Sandy Repairs

Screenshot/ABC 7 The portion of the Seaside Park boardwalk destroyed by the fire.

A giant fire wiped out 80% of a Seaside Heights, N.J. boardwalk that was just rebuilt for the summer season after Hurricane Sandy completely destroyed it last year.

More than 50 businesses have been reduced to piles of rubble, according to NBC New York.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted this graphic showing the extent of the fire and Sandy damage to the boardwalk:

We will not let these fires destroy the efforts we have made in the 10 months after Sandy. pic.twitter.com/GLoftOvjVG

— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) September 13, 2013

It’s still unclear how the fire started. High winds allowed it to spread quickly.

After the fire had been burning for several hours, a construction vehicle parked near the Funtown Pier exploded, causing it to collapse, according to Toms River Patch.

The fire has reportedly caused several million dollars in damage just months after several millions dollars were spent rebuilding the boardwalk and businesses damaged by Sandy.

Here are some photos from the scene:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.