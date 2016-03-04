PHOTOS: Jennifer Hawkins is building a huge waterfront mansion in Sydney

Jennifer Hawkins. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Former Miss Universe and model Jennifer Hawkins is building a new home with her husband Jake Wall on Sydney’s northern beaches.

In 2014, the couple bought two adjacent waterfront lots in Newport for $4 million.

According to council documents, the development of their dream home is costing them $2 million and the site is currently an enormous hole of sandstone and construction.

Here’s a breakdown of the estimated costs by Wall, the building company responsible for the development.

Photo: Pittwater Council.

Plans submitted to Pittwater Council reveal the mansion will be four storeys with a pool and sunken lounge on another lower level.

It will also include a four-car garage with lift, five bedrooms, a home theatre and gym.

Here’s a look at the site plans:

Photo: Pittwater Council.

While designed by Koichi Takada, well-known Sydney architect whose philosophy is to draw inspiration from nature, some locals on the city’s leafy and laidback northern shores are alarmed by how much the building stands out among the eucalypts and angophoras that hide most houses on the foreshore.

Even deputy mayor and Pittwater councillor Kylie Ferguson says the development is currently “an eyesore”.

“It will continue to look ugly for while,” she said, “until they do the landscaping. It looks bad at the moment because everything has been taken out of block, except a couple of trees.”

She said the house will soften with inclusion of plants, which the couple will need if they want any privacy paparazzi on the water.

Here are a couple mid-range shots of the property. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

A long-range shot puts the size of the building site into context.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Pittwater, stretching from Mona Vale in the south, to Palm Beach’s “Summer Bay” (where Home and Away is filmed), is a peaceful area speckled with yachts and surround by lush national parks.

Council approved the redevelopment with numerous conditions, including an amended landscape plan which shows that at least 70% of the proposed plants are locally native species, and external glazing of the building to ensure there is low glare and reflection.

Here are the final designs approved by Pittwater council.

Photo: Pittwater Council.

Photo: Pittwater Council.

Photo: Pittwater Council.

