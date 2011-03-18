Dramatic Pictures Of Dark And Empty Tokyo

Photo: ap

As foreign governments ask their citizens to leave Tokyo and the Japan rolls in blackouts, the nation’s bustling capital is fast becoming a ghost town.While locals try to cling to normal life, fuel has run out at many stations and companies have asked their employees to stay home, not just for fear of a possible nuclear fallout but because the commuter lines are running less frequently than usual.



Here’s a look at life in Tokyo in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the north.

Damage to Japan's nuclear plants has left the city dealing with rolling blackouts Photo credit: AP Japan's skyline is significantly less illuminated as buildings operate with reduced light due to scheduled blackouts. Tokyo is expected to face six months of power shortages Photo credit: AP Illumination of buildings is reduced on the main streets of Ginza shopping district which looks almost empty Photo credit: AP A sold out note is stuck on a board of gas prices at a gas station in Tokyo. The city is said to be facing gasoline shortages as well Photo credit: AP Other parts of Japan have it worse Stunning Photos Of Post-Apocalyptic Japan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.