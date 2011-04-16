Images Of Devastation In Japan A Month After The Earthquake

Photo: AP

It has been a month since the massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan on March 11.The country is still buried in rubble and the end of the nuclear crisis at the Fukushima plant is not in sight.



Evacuees live in makeshift camps and sift through household remains to try to find some of their belongings.

Japanese Akina Rioto, 44, talks to his neighbours near the rubble of a building where he had a bar in the area devastated by the Match 11 earthquake and tsunami in the town of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, Thursday, April 14, 2011.(AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Japanese man searches for family albums and belongings among a pile of items recovered from the area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and displayed at a school gymnasium in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 13, 2011. Volunteers have been cleaning photos and personal possessions retrieved from damaged homes in the hope that they can be returned to survivors of the tsunami. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A Japanese fisherman stands near fishing boats those went aground in the area devastated by March 11 earthquake and tsunami in the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011. (AP Photo/ Sergey Ponomarev) In this Monday, April 11, 2011 photo released by Tokyo Electric Power Co., the tsunami-stricken Fukushima Dai-chi nuclear power plant is heavily damaged in Okuma twon, Fukushima prefecture, northeast Japan. (AP Photo/ Tokyo Electric Power Co.) Japanese women search for family albums and belongings among a pile of items recovered from the area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and displayed in a school gym in the of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A man walks a path made between alloted space for evacuees at the evacuation centre set up at the Big Palette Fukushima sports arena in Koriyama, Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011, a month after an earthquake and tsunami struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) In this photo released by Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), workers operate a Putzmeister 62-meter concrete pump mounted on a truck to pump contaminated water from the Unit 4 at the tsunami-damaged Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okumamachi, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Tokyo Electric Power Co.) EDITORIAL USE ONLY Shiho Kanno, 15, combs her hair at an evacuation centre in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, Monday, April 11, 2011, a month to the day after an earthquake and tsunami struck the east coast. A slogan 'Carry on Japan' is written on the cardboard fence. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) A Japanese man cycles among the rubble in an area devastated by the Match 11 earthquake and tsunami in the town of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, Thursday, April 14, 2011.(AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A police officer in protective suit searches for missing people in Minami Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, April 13, 2011. The city is inside the evacuation zone within 12.5 miles radius from the Fukushima plant damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/ Hiro Komae) Children play games after taking a moment of silence at 2:46pm, exactly a month after a massive earthquake struck the area in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan, Monday, April 11, 2011. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man) Carp streamers are put up at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Sunday, April 10, 2011. (AP Photo/ Yomiuri Shimbun, Manabu Kato) Evacuees wait in line for dinner at the evacuation centre set up at the Big Palette Fukushima sports arena in Koriyama, Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011, a month after an earthquake and tsunami struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Eiji Kawabata, 33, wheels himself into his alloted space at the evacuation centre set up at the Big Palette Fukushima sports arena in Koriyama, Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011, a month after an earthquake and tsunami struck Japan's northeastern coast. He said his legs were injured when he was washed away by the tsunami while driving his car to escape from his devastated town of Tomioka. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Buddhist monks pray in an area destroyed by tsunami in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture northern Japan, Monday, April 11, 2011, one month after an earthquake and tsunami devastated the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Survivors pray in front of a makeshift monument dedicated for victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Tuesday, April 12, 2011. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man) With a backdrop of carp streamers to with children healthy growth, participants join a charity concert to raise victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo Monday, April 11, 2011, a month after the disaster struck northeaster Japan. (AP Photo/ Shuji Kajiyama) The nuclear crisis in Japan is not over yet. Now... Look What Nuclear Meltdown Did To Chernobyl >

