Beautiful Night Pictures Of The Japanese Factories That Tourists Are Flocking To

Photo: Kabacchi via Flickr

Kawasaki, known for being destroyed during WWII and the famous Doshi temple, has a new tourist attraction.Visitors are flocking to the giant factories of companies like Dell, Fujitsu, Nippon Oil and Toshiba, which have started offering night tours, according to CNNGo.



The new obsession has been dubbed “factory infatuation.” For a country that just fell behind China in exports, you can read a lot into their interest.

