Beautiful Night Pictures Of The Japanese Factories That Tourists Are Flocking To

Photo: Kabacchi via Flickr
Kawasaki, known for being destroyed during WWII and the famous Doshi temple, has a new tourist attraction.Visitors are flocking to the giant factories of companies like Dell, Fujitsu, Nippon Oil and Toshiba, which have started offering night tours, according to CNNGo.
The new obsession has been dubbed “factory infatuation.” For a country that just fell behind China in exports, you can read a lot into their interest.
Tourists are flocking to view the city's factories, especially by night, in what is being dubbed 'Kojo moe' or factory infatuation.
Japan's 9th most populous city, Kawasaki was bombed in 1945 and had to rebuild its industrial landscape.
Visitors say the factories are reminiscent of the works of Swiss surrealist H. R. Giger who designed the sets of Alien.
Industrial aesthetics were pushed in a book called Kojo Moe with photos of LPG tanks, steal towers, steam power plants by photographer Ishii Tetsu
Bordering the Tokyo bay, Kawasaki is a dream visit for industrial junkies and has inspired other such tours in Japan.
