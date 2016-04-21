PHOTOS: Jaguar's gorgeous F-Type Project 7 has landed in Australia

Jaguar’s F-type Project 7. Source: supplied.

Jaguar has released a limited edition version of its flagship F-Type sports car, designating it the F-Type Project 7.

The Project 7 will become Jaguar’s most expensive car in Australia, priced at $339,610 before on road costs – not that it matters, because just 10 cars will land on our shores and all are already sold.

Under the bonnet is an uprated version of Jaguar’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8, which pumps out 423kW of power and 700Nm of torque, pipping the current F-Type R convertible 404kW and 680Nm. Jaguar says this is the fastest, most powerful car it’s ever made, sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 3.9-seconds.

The Project 7 also gets a new aerodynamics package featuring carbon-fibre side skirts, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Jaguar claims the Project 7 betters the convertible’s downforce by 177%.

There’s also specially tuned sports suspension, carbon ceramic metric brakes and racing seats with a four-point harness available as an accessory, plus a distinctive D-Type-inspired rear fairing behind the driver seat.

At $340,000, it’s Jaguar’s most expensive Australian release. Source: supplied.

Just 10 are coming to Australia and they’re already sold. Source: supplied.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.