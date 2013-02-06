Here's The Jacksonville Jaguars' New Logo

The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled an updated version of their logo which looks a lot like a young Simba from “The Lion King” after playing in the mud. But the biggest change will come when the Jaguars introduce their new uniforms in April.



According to Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com, the Jags will unveil new uniforms that will be similar to what the Seahawks introduced this past season.

Keep in mind, when Nike took over the NFL’s uniforms, the Seahawks were the only team that underwent a major redesign. But there were rumblings that other teams would join that party in the near future. Well, it looks like the Jaguars will be the next team on the crazy-Nike-uniform bandwagon (click on image for a larger version)…

Photo: SportsLogos.net

