It Was A Wild Championship Saturday In The Conference Tournaments And Here Is What You May Have Missed

Photo: CBS Sports
It was a wild Saturday in college basketball as many of the conference tournaments were concluded, dance tickets were punched, and also-rans were sent home in tears.In all, 22 college basketball games were played, with many of them deciding who would go to the NCAA tournament and who would go home. The rest decided who will play tomorrow for bragging rights in their respective tourneys, as well as the all-important seeding in the NCAA tournament.
On the next few pages we will take a walk through a full day of tournament games and some of our favourite moments that you won’t necessarily see on the SportsCenter reel.
Roy Williams was looking very Carolina-y in his suit. We wouldn't have been surprised if there was actual tar on his heel
With Lamar in the NCAA tournament, we have a Knight coaching in the big dance for the first time since 2007
New Mexico's win meant two former Bob Knight players would coach in this year's NCAA tournament. First Pat Knight, and then Steve Alford.
And then Long Beach State, the school of Evan Longoria and Troy Tulowitzki, received their Golden Ticket
And finally, more than 15 hours after the day began, New Mexico State received their invite to the Big Dance
