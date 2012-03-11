It Was A Wild Championship Saturday In The Conference Tournaments And Here Is What You May Have Missed

Cork Gaines
College Basketball

Photo: CBS Sports

It was a wild Saturday in college basketball as many of the conference tournaments were concluded, dance tickets were punched, and also-rans were sent home in tears.In all, 22 college basketball games were played, with many of them deciding who would go to the NCAA tournament and who would go home. The rest decided who will play tomorrow for bragging rights in their respective tourneys, as well as the all-important seeding in the NCAA tournament.

On the next few pages we will take a walk through a full day of tournament games and some of our favourite moments that you won’t necessarily see on the SportsCenter reel.

While many were still enjoying brunch, Vermont was already dancing

Which left some on the Stony Brook bench in tears

Next up was Memphis, who had their ticket punched

Which of course left some Marshall players in tears (maybe)

Roy Williams was looking very Carolina-y in his suit. We wouldn't have been surprised if there was actual tar on his heel

Shortly thereafter, Norfolk State got to celebrate a berth in the Big Dance

And of course we had to have our gratuitous shot of player-in-agony

This Duke fans seems to be missing something

Lamar was dancing with Big Heads of Pat Knight and Bill Clinton

And of course, we see a McNeese State player in tears

With Lamar in the NCAA tournament, we have a Knight coaching in the big dance for the first time since 2007

The SEC is going to love these Missouri fans next season

But Mizzou went out of the Big 12 as champions

The Colorado Buffaloes won the Pac-12 in their first season in the conference

New Mexico is dancing

New Mexico's win meant two former Bob Knight players would coach in this year's NCAA tournament. First Pat Knight, and then Steve Alford.

As the night started to get late, Ohio had their ticket punched

Followed by Mississippi Valley State

With Louisville winning the Big East we were treated to this sweet moment with Peyton Siva

Uh Oh, there was a Trollface sighting in the Big West tourney

And then Long Beach State, the school of Evan Longoria and Troy Tulowitzki, received their Golden Ticket

In an odd scene, Louisiana Tech didn't have a band, so the Fresno State band volunteered to fill in

Same for the Fresno State cheerleaders who cheered in street clothes

And finally, more than 15 hours after the day began, New Mexico State received their invite to the Big Dance

Now check out the controversial ending to the ACC semifinal

