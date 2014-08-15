Another Leaked Photo Supposedly Shows What's Inside The iPhone 6

We’ve seen pictures of the display panel, front plate, and home button, but the latest leak reportedly shows the 4.7-inch iPhone 6’s motherboard.

The images, which were first published by French tech blog Nowhereelse.fr (via PhoneArena), show what appears to be a blank motherboard.

The motherboard is essentially what holds many of the main internal components together inside your iPhone, or any computer for that matter. It typically includes the main processor, the memory, and bridges that connect it to other parts of your phone, such as the iPhone’s Lightning port.

The motherboard depicted in this photo is blank unfortunately, meaning the slots are there but there’s no processor inside. Apple traditionally puts its own custom processors in its line of iPhones and iPads, meaning it will probably run on an Apple A8 system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Here’s what the leaked motherboard looks like compared to that of the iPhone 5s. The top image is the alleged iPhone 6’s motherboard, while the bottom is from the iPhone 5s (via iFixit).

Nowhereelse.fr and PhoneArena note the motherboard is typically the last component to leak before Apple unveils its new iPhone, meaning we may see the final product soon. The leak comes just a day after Chinese media sources reported that the iPhone 6 is in its final stages of production.

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the iPhone 6 next month, as Re/code reports that an event is scheduled for September 9. We have no idea what Apple has in store for the iPhone 6, but it’s been widely reported that it will come with a larger 4.7-inch display made of scratch-resistant sapphire and a thinner design similar to the iPad mini.

Apple is also rumoured to release two iPhones this year, including one with a 4.7-inch display and another with an even larger 5.5-inch screen. However, it’s unclear if both phones will launch at the same time.

