Fantastic New Renderings Of The iPhone 6, Showing All Its Rumoured New Features

The more we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6 launch, the more we’re getting a good idea of what the new phones will look like.

These gorgeous concept renderings come from Martin Hajek and Steve Hemmerstoffer, and we first saw them on the French web site NowhereElse.fr. (You can see more of Hajek’s imagery here.)

The new photos incorporate a bunch of rumoured new features coming to iPhone 6, including a new screen size, new screen resolution, a different bezel, a thinner chassis, and redesigned control buttons.

