Fantastic New Renderings Of The iPhone 6, Showing All Its Rumoured New Features

Jim Edwards
Iphone 6 152Martin Hajek

The more we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6 launch, the more we’re getting a good idea of what the new phones will look like.

These gorgeous concept renderings come from Martin Hajek and Steve Hemmerstoffer, and we first saw them on the French web site NowhereElse.fr. (You can see more of Hajek’s imagery here.)

The new photos incorporate a bunch of rumoured new features coming to iPhone 6, including a new screen size, new screen resolution, a different bezel, a thinner chassis, and redesigned control buttons.

Hajek presents iPhone 6 in 'iPhone 6S' and 'iPhone 6C' versions, following the format of the 5S and 5C versions from last year.

A dual format phone isn't likely to happen because the 5C -- with its plastic backing -- hasn't sold as well as Apple hoped.

The latest rumour is that the iPhone 6 will come in a huge 'phablet' format.

But reports say that 5.5-inch iPhone 6 has been pushed back to 2015.

Apple has had difficulty making a battery powerful enough to run a 5.5 inch screen but thin enough to fit inside a thinner iPhone 6.

It's almost certain the new iPhone 6 will have a 4.7 inch screen.

Currently, iPhone 5S's have a 4 inch screen.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new screen may have a higher resolution, 401 pixels per inch.

The sleep/wake button may move to the side of the phone.

The volume controls may become rectangular instead of round.

The buttons may need to move because the new format will be bigger than many people's hands -- and Apple has historically favoured one-handed phone use.

Kuo says the bezel on the edge of the phone will be 10 to 20 per cent thinner than the current iPhone.

Hajek shows the home button with Touch ID and without.

Here's some faux marketing shots ....

... in the traditional Apple trade dress.

Now see ...

