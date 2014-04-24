Fantastic New Renderings Of The iPhone 6, Showing All Its Rumoured New Features

The more we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6 launch, the more we’re getting a good idea of what the new phones will look like.
These gorgeous concept renderings come from Martin Hajek and Steve Hemmerstoffer, and we first saw them on the French web site NowhereElse.fr. (You can see more of Hajek’s imagery here.)
The new photos incorporate a bunch of rumoured new features coming to iPhone 6, including a new screen size, new screen resolution, a different bezel, a thinner chassis, and redesigned control buttons.
Hajek presents iPhone 6 in 'iPhone 6S' and 'iPhone 6C' versions, following the format of the 5S and 5C versions from last year.
A dual format phone isn't likely to happen because the 5C -- with its plastic backing -- hasn't sold as well as Apple hoped.
Apple has had difficulty making a battery powerful enough to run a 5.5 inch screen but thin enough to fit inside a thinner iPhone 6.
The buttons may need to move because the new format will be bigger than many people's hands -- and Apple has historically favoured one-handed phone use.
Kuo says the bezel on the edge of the phone will be 10 to 20 per cent thinner than the current iPhone.
