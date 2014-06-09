More Leaked Photos Of A Super-Thin IPhone 6 Emerge

A Chinese website has published photos of the metal casing of what appears to be an iPhone 6. Just like last time, the metal body of Apple’s new phone has a green hue. In a previous set of leaked photos, the green colour was merely a film screen applied to the body during the manufacturing process. This time around it’s tough to tell whether the colour comes from the lousy camera/low-light conditions under which the photo was taken or whether the colour occurs because the body is in some untreated manufacturing stage.

We presume the iPhone 6 will not be green once it’s launched.

The photos come from a website named Xiaolong Tea House — so let’s take this with a pinch of salt. The photos are intended to go viral. Nonetheless they’re being taken seriously by 9to5Mac and AppleInsider — normally reliable sources for new phone news.

Here they are. Look how thin this phone is going to be:

Note the ultrathin metal logo cutout:

AppleInsider says that the second-generation iPad mini had a similar feature. On the final product, Apple embedded a piece of metal that serves as a radio-transparent window through the cutout.

The sleep/wake/power key has been moved to the side of the device:

This is obviously the inside of the phone:

There are elongated volume control buttons:

The casing is interesting because it shows how thin the phone is going to be, and how big the screen is. This one looks like a 4.7-inch screen.

