PHOTOS: Total Pandemonium At Apple's Flagship Store For The iPhone 5 Launch

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider
Apple’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, with its iconic glass cube, is the most famous Apple retail store on the planet.So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that there was an absolutely crazy scene at the store for the launch of the iPhone 5.
We were at the store this morning — take a look at what we saw.
The Fifth Avenue Apple Store is normally open 24/7, 365 days a year — but it's closed for a while today.
An epic line snaked away from the famous glass cube, filled with resellers, spot-holders and superfans alike.
An Apple photographer scurried around taking photos of everything, behind the security that kept the media at bay.
Representatives from Gazelle were out talking to people throughout the line to tell people about their service — they buy old iPhones and give you cash for them.
Pretty much everyone near the front had a smile on their face as they were loudly cheered on by the blue shirts.
A few minutes later, green dude (that's Greg Packer, a guy famous for always being at the front of lines) came back upstairs. Aha, an iPhone 5! The crowd — and the photographers and cameramen in the pit — loved it.
Apple fans kept rolling out of the store grinning, lifting their iPhone 5s in the air and posing for the cameras.
Inside, Apple didn't let the store get too packed though. There was room to walk around — except at the Genius Bar.
On the way out, the NYPD was giving away forms with information about cell phone safety and how to register yours.
