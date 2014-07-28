PHOTOS: Instagram Went Nuts Over The Incredible Sunset In Sydney

Alex Heber

If you happened to be outside when the sun went down over Sydney tonight you were treated to an amazing sky as well as a whole bunch of people trying to capture it on their devices.

Instagram and Twitter have exploded with posts of some stunning photos of the harbour city.

Here are a few reminders of how beautiful Sydney can be.

