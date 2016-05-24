PHOTOS: Inside the stunning 2016 Australian Home of the Year

The 2016 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards are out and a Sydney mansion has taken out the crown as the Australian Home of the Year.

The homes were judged on quality of workmanship, design effectiveness, visual appeal, innovation and environmental sustainability by the Housing Industry Association — Australia’s peak building industry body.

They were selected from entries across various categories including custom built home, display home, apartment as well as townhouse/villas.

The winning house was a mansion at Burraneer Bay, in Sydney’s south, named “Nautilus”. It’s reportedly worth more than $10 million, was built by Sammut Developments and also won the award for best Australian Custom Built Home.

The seven bedroom, six-storey mansion overlooks the water and even comes with its own bowling alley, home cinema and bar.

The home is owned by entrepreneur Steve Shelley who wrote a Facebook post earlier this month asking people to support his entry in the awards saying that “I put many years of my life and all my effort into building the incredible resort we are blessed to call our home, ‘Nautilus'”.

Meanwhile, the Apartment of the Year went to a 427 square metre two-storey penthouse apartment developed by Mirvac in the Docklands, Melbourne.

The winners of the 2016 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards were announced over the weekend in the Hamilton Islands.

Here’s a look inside the home.

The mansion is located in Sydney’s southern suburbs on the foreshore of Burraneer Bay.

The waterfront mansion spans six floors, and comes with three lifts as well as parking space for 20 cars. And it has a motorbike on a stand in the hallway.

Source: Cronulla News.

Just one of the stunning bathrooms inside ‘Nautilus’.

The property, worth over $10 million, features a lap pool along one side.

