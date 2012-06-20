Step Inside The Gluttonous Tasting Tents At The Aspen Food + Wine Classic

Photo: Aly Weisman/Business Insider
This past weekend, 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine-os, and fans gathered at the sold-out Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.And this wasn’t just any old foodfest, it was the festival’s 30th anniversary—and no expense was spared, including the $1,225 pass to attend the event in the first place. [We were granted a press pass.]
But if you were lucky enough to be able to drop that kind of dough, it allowed access to three days of cooking seminars, cocktail-making demonstrations, and of course, the grand tasting tents.
Every day, there were two grand tastings, where one can roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless nibbles of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.
If you’re not hungry yet, you will be after this.
It is always best to get to the venue early, as people line up for blocks to get inside the tasting tents.
Then, a chef from QVC (yes, they broadcast live from the festival) handed us a pulled pork sandwich.
Upon entering the tents, the first order of business is to grab a wine glass. You will use this throughout the entire hour-long grand tasting.
And then you take your glass and have it filled at one of the 300 wine-tasting booths. This is what the scene looks like inside the tents.
But our favourite food item we tasted all weekend was this vanilla bean ice cream topped with California Olive Ranch brand olive oil and sea salt.
When you are done with your tastings, garbage is taken very seriously and divided into three categories.
And if your phone dies, you can always leave it in this locker to charge and then come back for it later.
Many cooking seminars take place just outside of the tasting tents, like this grilling lesson with Bobby Flay.
And then as quickly as it started, the hour-long grand tasting is over. But not to worry, there are two tastings held in the tents every day for three consecutive days.
