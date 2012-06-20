Step Inside The Gluttonous Tasting Tents At The Aspen Food + Wine Classic

Laura Werlin’s wine and cheese pairings are a highlight of the weekend.

Photo: Aly Weisman/Business Insider

This past weekend, 5,000 celebrity chefs, foodies, wine-os, and fans gathered at the sold-out Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.And this wasn’t just any old foodfest, it was the festival’s 30th anniversary—and no expense was spared, including the $1,225 pass to attend the event in the first place. [We were granted a press pass.]



But if you were lucky enough to be able to drop that kind of dough, it allowed access to three days of cooking seminars, cocktail-making demonstrations, and of course, the grand tasting tents.

Every day, there were two grand tastings, where one can roam two massive tents trying glass after glass of wine from 300 exhibitors and countless nibbles of food from restaurants and brands all over the world.

If you’re not hungry yet, you will be after this.

