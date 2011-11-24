PHOTOS: Inside The Awesome Latex-Only Store Where Lady Gaga Gets Her Wardrobe

Photo: Vivian Giang – Business Insider

Meet The Baroness (yes, that’s her name) who owns one of the hundreds of boutiques in the East Village. What makes her store different is that everything sold in the store is made out of latex.A former lingerie designer with designs featured at Bloomingdales and Fredericks of Hollywood, The Baroness made a switch to latex in the ’80s because she says it’s her calling.



Click here to tour the boutique >

“During slower months like the summer, there were times that I was just holding on by my fingernails, but there is a demand for this. It’s not just going to go away. Plus, it’s my love and my passion so it’s not something I can see I’ll just pop off and do something different,” she told us.

Despite the economy and financially slower summer seasons, The Baroness’ boutique has been in business for nine years and still going strong: “In New York, there are only two other stores that are fetish stores. I’m the only one that specifically does only latex. It’s all designed by The Baroness.”

All of The Baroness’ featured clothes are designed in the lower level of the store. The latex is ordered overseas, cut into patterns much like fabric, then glued together.

“It requires a craft person’s mentality or an artist’s mentality. If you do it poorly, the seams will come apart or it’ll be lumpy.”

In 1983, The Baroness made a kimono for the cover of Time magazine that now hangs in the Smithsonian Museum. Since then, she has been featured in numerous publications, HBO, Discovery Health and is now the international, renowned latex designer for celebrities. She’s worked with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Nikki Minaj, Ricky Martin, Jack Nicholson and Paul Newman.

“Lady Gaga obviously brought in a lot of people,” she tells us. “She has such a strong following.”



We made a visit to the East Village to get a glimpse of where Lady Gaga gets her designs and to test just how comfortable we’d be in a fetish, latex-only world.

One more thing: Every black item in the store is 25% off during Black Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.