Step Inside The Abandoned Domino Sugar Refinery In Brooklyn

Photo: AbandonedNYC

In the late 19th century, more than 20 sugar refineries in Brooklyn produced over half of the country’s cane sugar. Several of these refineries eventually became Domino Sugar, and the world’s largest refinery was born.But with the creation of artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup, the need for natural sugar plummeted and led to the demise of the sugar cane industry. Domino closed its Williamsburg plant in 2004.



The property has been the centre of a mess of litigation and compromise since it was bought by the Community Preservation Corporation, leaving the refinery untouched, but decaying.

For now, the Domino Sugar refinery stands in Williamsburg as a sign of what used to be.

Abandoned NYC creator and photographer Will Ellis captured some eerie images of what the inside of the refinery looks like now, and shared a few with us. Check out the full photogallery on his website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.