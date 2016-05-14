PHOTOS: Inside the $20 million mansion that could soon set a record for Sydney’s south

Palazzo Georges is eyeing a record sale price. Photo: Supplied.

Sydney’s south could see see a new property record with the $20 million “Palazzo Georges” mansion on the market.

The 15-room waterfront residence in Sylvania, one of the more lavish homes to emerge from Sutherland Shire in Sydney, is hoping to attract a sale price of $20 million.

The site spans 1,400 square metres and took around three years to build.

The property is being listed with Giorgio Koula of Sydney Sotheby’s Realty and Dave Watkins of DJW Property and is currently accepting expressions of interest.

Here’s a walkthrough of the mansion.

Here's the entrance to 53-55 Harrow Street, Sylvania. Photo: Supplied. 'Palazzo Georges' is in one of the most exclusive cul-de-sacs of the Sutherland Shire with incredible water views. Photo: Supplied. The multi-storey home is connected via an internal elevator. Photo: Supplied. But the staircases are equally luxurious. Photo: Supplied. The inside features spacious living areas with stunning views over the Georges River. Photo: Supplied. Marble is widely seen throughout the residence as well as opulent furniture. Photo: Supplied. Even the piano gets its own room against this luxurious backdrop. Photo: Supplied. The property also comes with a rotating circular dining room. Photo: Supplied. In total, there are five ensuited double bedrooms. The master suite features its own salon room... Photo: Supplied. ... as well as a luxurious marble spa bathroom. Photo: Supplied. This home cinema is perfect for those movie nights. There's also a music room, library, wet bar and office just in case. Photo: Supplied. Outside, there's a huge terrace for entertaining guests, a swimming pool and poolside patio. Photo: Supplied. There's even a private deepwater jetty... Photo: Supplied. ... and three pontoons and boathouses. Photo: Supplied. Here's a bird's eye view of the entire property. Photo: Supplied.

