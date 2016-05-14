PHOTOS: Inside the $20 million mansion that could soon set a record for Sydney’s south

Sydney’s south could see see a new property record with the $20 million “Palazzo Georges” mansion on the market.
The 15-room waterfront residence in Sylvania, one of the more lavish homes to emerge from Sutherland Shire in Sydney, is hoping to attract a sale price of $20 million.
The site spans 1,400 square metres and took around three years to build.
The property is being listed with Giorgio Koula of Sydney Sotheby’s Realty and Dave Watkins of DJW Property and is currently accepting expressions of interest.
Here’s a walkthrough of the mansion.
'Palazzo Georges' is in one of the most exclusive cul-de-sacs of the Sutherland Shire with incredible water views.
Photo: Supplied.
Photo: Supplied.
Photo: Supplied.
This home cinema is perfect for those movie nights. There's also a music room, library, wet bar and office just in case.
Photo: Supplied.
Photo: Supplied.
