PHOTOS: Inside the $13 million mansion on Gold Coast's 'Millionaires' Row'

A luxury home on Gold Coast’s “Millionaires’ Row” has sold for $13.25 million.
The beachfront strip of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, has often been regarded as one of the most prestigious addresses in Queensland with the likes of former Tourism Queensland chairman Terry Jackman, Dreamworld founder John Longhurst as well as ex-BHP chief Ron McNeilly calling it home.
The three-storey property spans 564 square metres and comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms as well as six parking spaces.
“The prestige market appeared to be very strong with enquiries for 159 Hedges Avenue coming from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Overseas and locally from the extensive marketing campaign that was conducted,” said Michael Kollosche of Kollosche Prestige Agents.
“Beachfront and prestige properties in general across the Gold Coast appear to have turned the corner and are positioned for a great run up to the Commonwealth Games.”
Here’s a closer look at the property below.
It was owned by Frank Picone who sold another Mermaid Beach property for $17.5 million which was the highest price in Queensland that year.
The property reportedly changed hands in 2009 for $13.25 million -- the same price it was just sold for.
The bedrooms comes with private ensuites with marble tiling while the master bedroom features incredible water views, dressing room and spa ensuite.
