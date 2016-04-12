PHOTOS: Inside the $13 million mansion on Gold Coast's 'Millionaires' Row'

Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents..

A luxury home on Gold Coast’s “Millionaires’ Row” has sold for $13.25 million.

The beachfront strip of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, has often been regarded as one of the most prestigious addresses in Queensland with the likes of former Tourism Queensland chairman Terry Jackman, Dreamworld founder John Longhurst as well as ex-BHP chief Ron McNeilly calling it home.

The three-storey property spans 564 square metres and comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms as well as six parking spaces.

“The prestige market appeared to be very strong with enquiries for 159 Hedges Avenue coming from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Overseas and locally from the extensive marketing campaign that was conducted,” said Michael Kollosche of Kollosche Prestige Agents.

“Beachfront and prestige properties in general across the Gold Coast appear to have turned the corner and are positioned for a great run up to the Commonwealth Games.”

Here’s a closer look at the property below.

The property was commissioned by an Australian billionaire in 2007. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. 159 Hedges Avenues is situated on the exclusive 'Millionaires' Row in the Gold Coast. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. It was owned by Frank Picone who sold another Mermaid Beach property for $17.5 million which was the highest price in Queensland that year. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The property reportedly changed hands in 2009 for $13.25 million -- the same price it was just sold for. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The beachfront residence spans 564 square metres. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. It comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and six parking spaces. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. There are three levels including a basement. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The open-plan kitchen comes with its own cool room and butler’s pantry. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. There's even an internal electric lift inside. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The bedrooms comes with private ensuites with marble tiling while the master bedroom features incredible water views, dressing room and spa ensuite. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. Check out that view. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. And more panoramic views of the ocean. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The mansion also features a cool multi-function entertainment/media room on the third level. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. Inside, you'll also find cinema facilities and a wet bar. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. Everything from the CCTV cameras, lighting, windows, through to blinds are controlled by an iPad. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The basement doesn't offer anything less -- there are six parking spaces, a gym and sauna... Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. ... sauna, wine cellar as well as a plant room. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. It was listed with Kollosche Prestige Agents. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.