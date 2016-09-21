PHOTOS: Inside Sydney's new pedestrian tunnel from Wynyard to Barangaroo

Image: Chris Pash

Wynyard Walk, Sydney’s newest pedestrian tunnel, opened to the public yesterday.

It creates a six-minute link by foot between one of Sydney’s busiest transport interchanges and the emerging precinct at Barangaroo, the city’s biggest development project.

Here’s a walk through of the 180 metre long and nine metre wide tunnel from Wynyard rail station to Barangaroo.

The Wynyard entrance

Image: Chris Pash

Down the escalators

Image: Chris Pash

The main tunnel

Image: Chris Pash

The Barangaroo entrance

Image: Chris Pash

The tunnel, with a capacity of 20,000 people an hour, links to the Sussex Street pedestrian bridge with lifts and escalators.

The tunnel will initially open from 5am to 9pm daily to allow construction to continue on the Clarence Street entrance as well as other minor finishes.

Following the opening of the Clarence Street entry Wynyard Walk will be open 24 hours a day. Phase two of the Wynyard Station upgrade is expected to be done by mid-2017.

