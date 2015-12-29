The first-ever photos from inside Elon Musk's sleek new Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla Motors The Tesla Gigafactory, which will be completed in 2020.

Elon Musk is currently building a massive Tesla Gigafactory that’s expected to be complete in 2020. When it’s finished, it will be the world’s second largest building by volume — three times the size of New York’s Central Park.

While there have been drone videos of the factory’s exterior, photographers haven’t been allowed inside the Gigafactory. That’s not for lack of trying — one Reno photojournalist got arrested for being on the property.

However, it looks like Tesla is allowing commercial photographer James Lipman into its biggest project.

Lipman posted the first photos ever taken inside the Gigafactory on his Instagram account, and it looks gorgeous.

The entrance is sleek with white and black furniture. Inside, there’s a large Tesla Gigafactory sign.





Outside, Tesla has installed its electric car chargers, which contrast against the rough surrounding desert landscape.



Based on Lipman’s Instagrams, it looks like he’s doing a commercial shoot for the company. Hopefully that means more images will be released soon.

