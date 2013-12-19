Go Inside North Korea's Sadly Low-Tech International Airport [PHOTOS]

North Korea’s Air Koryo has been rated the worst on the planet, so it’s no surprise that it’s hub, Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, is far from world-class.

Some visitors, most notably AP photographer Dave Guttenfelder, have shared on Instagram what they have seen at Pyongyang Sunan. The airport is at once familiar — the terminal building and baggage claim are quite standard — and bizarrely outdated — planes drop passengers off on the tarmac, even in the snow.

Take a look.

From the plane, you see the large portrait of Kim Il-sung, who led the country until his death in 1994, but the terminal building looks pretty standard.

But there’s no jet bridge to take passengers from the cabin — you’ve got to walk it.

It snows a fair amount in Pyongyang, so that can be a pain.

These travellers just arrived on an Air Koryo flight from Beijing.

Parts of the airport are still under construction.

Instagram user Drew Kelly says he was freezing while waiting for a transit vehicle to give him a ride to his plane.

According to the AP’s Dave Guttenfelder, lots of North Koreans coming home from Beijing bring flat screen televisions with them, as checked luggage.

Despite North Korea’s reputation, Instagram user hannakoryo, who runs tours to the country, says it “doesn’t feel tense there at all.”

In fact, a trip to the airport looks like it can be fun.

