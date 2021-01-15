London's 'thinnest' home measuring only 6 feet wide is up for sale for $1.3 million. Take a look inside.

- A home located in Shepherd’s Bush, west London measuring only 6 feet wide is currently for sale.
- Despite its narrow width, it boasts 1,034 square feet of space with two bedrooms, a landscaped garden, and a roof terrace.
- Fashion photographer Juergen Teller bought the property, which used to be a hat store, in the 1990s and converted it into a home.
- “It’s quirky and charming and great for entertaining,” Winkworth realtor David Myers told Insider.
- The house is on the market for $US1.3 million (£950,000).
A London property measuring just 6 feet wide that’s been described by its realtor as “possibly London’s thinnest home” is currently for sale for $US1.3 million (Â£950,000).
The house is located in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, and used to be a hat store. Fashion photographer Juergen Teller converted the store into a home in the ’90s, and “Pride and Prejudice” actor Simon Woods later lived in the home between 2006 and 2008.
The property was renovated by Teller to maximise space and despite its narrow width, boasts a generous 1,034 square feet over five floors. There are two bedrooms, a study, a bathroom with closet space, a roof terrace, and a landscaped garden.
Its current owner bought the home in 2009 for $US812,993 (Â£525,000) and is now selling to move overseas.
Here’s what London’s “thinnest” home looks like on the inside.
The quirky home used to be a hat store and still uses the original shop window, featuring a bowler hat lampshade.
According to a 2017 blog post by New Shepherd’s Bush Blog, the window display used to change often. These have included a Halloween display and another featuring an Oxford Street sign along with a doll that resembles Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
The property is split over five floors, allowing for ample space by “layering” different rooms of the house.
The entrance hallway has cabinets and shelves on one side, using white walls and mirrors to create more space.
David Myers of Winkworth Shepherd’s Bush, who is handling the sale, told Insider that the house would be suited towards “creative types such as media people, designers, and photographers” and “is not designed to be a family home.”
Just beyond the property’s ornate entrance is a reception room that’s a little larger than the front, measuring 7 feet wide.
The bathroom also doubles up as a closet, which illustrates how every bit of space is utilised throughout the property.
The kitchen is found on the basement level, and uses light colours and mirrors to create an airy, spacious feeling.
The kitchen is also equipped with an AGA cast iron cooker.
The dining room leading to the property’s landscaped garden also includes a church pew, which speaks to the home’s uniqueness.
The house features windows on both ends of the property on each floor, helping to create the illusion of a bigger space by letting in as much light as possible. The dining area also happens to be the home’s widest point at 9 feet 11 inches.
There’s even enough space for a garden, which has been fully landscaped.
The roof terrace is located on the property’s second floor, which has a bedroom space and a study that can be easily converted into another bedroom.
The main bedroom is located on the top floor and includes a built-in bed.
A mezzanine on the top floor overlooks the bathroom and feature wall.
Another view of the home’s reception room shows the entrance and well-lit hallway, which is surprisingly spacious.
Myers told Insider that the property was built as part of a terrace of houses in the Victorian era.
“I think people are drawn to them simply because of their unique charm, character, and originality. After all, how many of us can say we live in something so eccentric instead of the more conventional home we all seem to gravitate to?” Myers said.
