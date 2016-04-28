PHOTOS: Inside Intuit's 'uber creative' Sydney HQ

Intuit Sydney HQ. Photo: Supplied.

Intuit Australia has gone through a huge evolution.

When the global software company behind QuickBooks Online first launched in Australia in 2013, it was only a startup with three people.

“We were operating from the lobby of a hotel in Melbourne and we rented one office and the desks were boxes,” Intuit’s Asia-Pacific VP and managing director Brad Paterson told Business Insider.

“We ordered desks but they didn’t arrive for three months. The people were working with their laptops and boxes. It’s been great to see the evolution from sitting in an office with no windows and boxes to this.”

Although the software company had already established its regional base in Singapore with offices in India as well, the Sydney office was still relatively new when the company relocated to 1 O’Connell Street in Sydney’s CBD in 2015.

Now, it has grown to a team of more than 70 people helping to deliver financial software to small businesses and accountants.

The two-storey office it calls home spans 1480 square metres and comes with stunning views of the Sydney harbour from the 34th floor.

In between the office’s Australian touches such as Bondi, Minogue and Vegemite meeting rooms, Sydney Harbour Bridge walls, surfboard tables and beanbags, there’s a wellness room as well as collaboration zones.

Paterson says the Australian office has “gone uber creative” in their design.

“This is probably recognised as the most creative and in terms of letting your inner personality fly free, the Australians have embraced this more than anywhere in the world.

“It was deliberate to make it much more Australian, an Australian flavour on our culture. You’ll see a lot of the design here is from a collaboration with staff to bring this to life… the room names… everyone feels a sense of ownership.”

The Sydney HQ recently celebrated their one year anniversary of being in the office.

Here’s a look inside Intuit Australia.

Welcome to Intuit Sydney. Even the entry is designed to mimic the Opera House. Photo: Olivia Chang. When you first walk in, you're greeted with a spacious foyer area with high ceilings and the Intuit reception desk. Photo: Olivia Chang. The area is decorated with brightly coloured furniture and also includes a lot of plants throughout. Photo: Olivia Chang. Just behind the reception desk is a kitchen, lounge area and dining table where many Intuit employees gather and eat together. Photo: Olivia Chang. Not to mention a ping pong table. Photo: Olivia Chang. If you're not looking carefully, you might miss the suble Australian touches in the office. Photo: Olivia Chang. The Intuit office in Sydney is all open plan - even the managing directors sit out on the floor. Photo: Olivia Chang. Further in, you'll see people having meetings in front of this incredible view of the Sydney Harbour. Photo: Olivia Chang. It's the perfect place to grab a bean bag and work with the Sydney Harbour Bridge as your backdrop. Photo: Olivia Chang. Let's just admire it one more time. Photo: Olivia Chang. Intuit's senior communications manager says much of the furniture in the office has been sourced locally including this table set. Photo: Olivia Chang. Inside, you can hear people chatting away and scrawling ideas on their innovation boards. Photo: Olivia Chang. The office goes to great lengths to make their company values visible such as Deliver Awesome, Be Passionate and Win Together. Photo: Olivia Chang. Just in case you missed the real Harbour Bridge, there's another big one on display inside... Photo: Olivia Chang. The Kookaburra meeting room. Photo: Olivia Chang. The team uses this blackboard to write inspirational and messages -- or anything else that's on their mind. Photo: Olivia Chang. The headquarters span two levels and are joined by this staircase. Photo: Olivia Chang. The whole space feels very industrial yet still modern. Photo: Olivia Chang. It takes up 1480 square metres to accommodate for its 60+ employees. Photo: Olivia Chang. Intuit is lucky because it has multiple outdoor entertainment areas where it regularly holds drinks and other social events. Photo: Olivia Chang. The whole design is meant to replicate the look and feel of a startup office. Photo: Olivia Chang. It's clear the company has gone to great lengths to add Australian touches including this surfbord table. Photo: Olivia Chang. Many of the meeting rooms are brightly coloured and this one even features a map of Australia. Photo: Olivia Chang. Intuit held auditions to see which lucky employees could model the company values on their wall. Photo: Olivia Chang. The kangaroo also took part, apparently. Photo: Olivia Chang. Here's another room aptly named Bondi. The huge wall on the left is painted with whiteboard paint so that they can be drawn on and wiped -- great for when people get together to collaborate and map out new ideas. Photo: Olivia Chang. There's even one for Minogue. Photo: Olivia Chang. If you're ever needing some space, you can duck into the wellness room for massages and meditation or to pray. Photo: Olivia Chang. Just another awesome graffiti wall with the company values. Photo: Olivia Chang. The company recently celebrated their one year anniversary of being in the Sydney office. Photo: Olivia Chang.

