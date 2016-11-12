Gorgeous photos give a look inside the closets of 4 famous entrepreneurs

Since 2010, the fashion website Coveteur has peeked inside the closets of hundreds of CEOs, tastemakers, and celebrities, allowing readers to get an inside look at the luxurious lifestyles of people like Cindy Crawford and Hugh Hefner.

“Someone’s closet reveals a ton about them,” Stephanie Mark, Coveteur’s cofounder and head of business development, told Business Insider. “It can speak to how they express themselves. What we have found is that a person’s wardrobe and personal style tells a lot about their personality.”

This year, the site released its first book, “The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style,” with 40 profiles over 267 gorgeous pages. We talked to Mark about the process and got her thoughts on our four favourite profiles.

