A Tennessee couple bought a sprinter van for $40,000 to travel across the US during the pandemic. Take a look inside their tiny home, which doubles as their office.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate BuchananKara and Nate bought a converted sprinter van amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Most people downsize when they move into a van, but after four years of travelling around more than 100 countries,Kara and Nate Buchanan say they are thrilled to upgrade from a suitcase.
- The couple bought a converted sprinter van to travel across the US during the coronavirus pandemic.
- They wanted to be completely self-sufficient during a pandemic, so they bought a van that included a shower, a toilet, a bed, a workspace
- When renovating the van to suit their needs, Kara and Nate added a coffee station and a charging safe for their electronics.
- Take a look inside their tiny home.
Kara and Nate Buchanan spent the last four years travelling the world, but the international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic led them to van life in the US.
“We wanted the opportunity to continue travelling in a safe and responsible way,” Nate told Business Insider. The couple purchased a converted sprinter van for their travels.
Kara and Nate began their journey in Tennessee. From there, they travelled to Colorado. The couple said they plan to continue to travel West. Kara is most excited to visit California for the first time.
The van features a convertible bed and workspace.
This means that it transforms from a bed to a table and chairs.
Kara and Nate told Business Insider that they use the table for working and eating meals.
Aside from being full-time van lifers, Kara and Nate are bloggers. So they spend a lot of time on their laptops.
To make videos for their YouTube channel, the couple uses a lot of electronics. That’s why they converted this closet …
… into a safe and charging station for their electronics.
Kara told Business Insider that this is the biggest change they made to the van to fit their lifestyle. The van was already converted into living space when they purchased it.
Instead of a closet, Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.
The couple said they don’t mind this since they’re used to living out of suitcases
The van also features a kitchen, complete with a faucet, a stovetop, and a refrigerator.
Kara said that she and Nate don’t cook often because they like to try take-out at local restaurants, but she often makes smoothies.
The couple said that they want to be completely self-sufficient during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why they got a van with a shower and a toilet in it.
Just past the bathroom towards the bed and workspace, there’s a little coffee station. When they purchased the van, it was a TV nook.
Around the back of the van, the doors swing open to reveal more storage space for various small items.
