Step Inside China's Gruelling Toy Factories [PHOTOS]

There’s a reason people in the U.S. can get children’s toys for so cheap.

About 75% of the world’s toys come from China, where migrant workers are paid an average salary of $US240 a month.

Extreme poverty in China’s rural areas drives many people from the countryside into the cities to look for these types of jobs.

German photographer Michael Wolf has documented what he calls “The Real Toy Story” that shows what workers’ lives are like as they make the world’s toys.

Wolf visited five toy factories in mainland China and has given us permission to share his photos with you here.

Alaina McConnell and Kim Bhasin contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.