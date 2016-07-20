Step inside the most expensive home ever sold in China -- complete with 32 bedrooms and a monster wine cellar

At 1,000,000,000 Chinese Yuan (£113 million/$149 million), this mansion is the most expensive home ever sold in mainland China.

The 1,663-acre estate is named Taohuayuan, which translates to “Utopia” or “Peace Blossom Land,” located on a private island on the city of Suzhou’s Dushu Lake.

It comes complete with 32 bedrooms, a cavernous wine cellar, a lakeside swimming pool, and breathtaking gardens modelled on a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Take a look inside the home which is available through Sotheby’s International Realty.

This is Taohuayuan. The record-breaking home is surrounded by Dushu Lake and covers a staggering 1,663 acres. Sotheby’s International Realty Traditional Chinese landscaping gives this three-year-old home a heightened sense of age and grandeur. All 32 bedrooms are south-facing for optimal sunlight. Sotheby’s International Realty The gardens -- including this mist-covered pond -- are modelled on the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, which have been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sotheby's International Realty A lakeside swimming pool offers spectacular views of the lake and, in the distance, the city of Suzhou. Sotheby's International Realty The 72,441 square foot mansion took three years to build and all brickwork was handcrafted by Xiangshanbang Traditional Architectural and Building Skills. Sotheby’s International Realty The interior is equally as spectacular, with a beautiful wine cellar which looks large enough to store a lifetime's supply of alcohol. Sotheby’s International Realty A blend of traditional east-Asian and contemporary styling brings the home to life inside. Sotheby’s International Realty There's plenty of outdoor space and several courtyards for the buyers to relax in. Sotheby’s International Realty As well as a swimming pool, incredible gardens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, and 32 bedrooms, there are also 32 bathrooms. You'll never have to queue for the loo again. Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby's have begun referring to it as simply the 'one billion yuan luxury home,' according to Mansion Global. Sotheby’s International Realty Source: Mansion Global

