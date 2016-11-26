Eerie never-before-seen photos from inside one of Chicago's abandoned malls

Chicago’s Lincoln Mall shut its doors in January of last year, joining hundreds of now defunct malls in the graveyard of American shopping centres.

In the nearly two years since it closed, the mall has transformed from a vibrant shopping center into an eerie, deserted wasteland.

Photographer Seph Lawless, who became famous documenting the decline of abandoned malls, theme parks, and other buildings, recently visited the location to capture images of what remains.

Here’s a never-before-seen look at the depressing shell of what was Lincoln Mall.

