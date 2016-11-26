Eerie never-before-seen photos from inside one of Chicago's abandoned malls

Chicago’s Lincoln Mall shut its doors in January of last year, joining hundreds of now defunct malls in the graveyard of American shopping centres.
In the nearly two years since it closed, the mall has transformed from a vibrant shopping center into an eerie, deserted wasteland.
Photographer Seph Lawless, who became famous documenting the decline of abandoned malls, theme parks, and other buildings, recently visited the location to capture images of what remains.
Here’s a never-before-seen look at the depressing shell of what was Lincoln Mall.
Seph Lawless
Seph Lawless
Seph Lawless
The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines, as well as make necessary repairs.
Seph Lawless
The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.
The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.
Seph Lawless
In November 2014, Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.
Seph Lawless
At the time, the mall's owner owed $10 million in unpaid fines and taxes, according to local officials.
Seph Lawless
Seph Lawless
Seph Lawless
The trip was part of Lawless's project, Autopsy of America, which is intended to document abandoned and forgotten sites across the US.
Seph Lawless
Photos -- including these -- from the project will be included in Lawless's book, 'Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation,' which will be released in early 2017.
Seph Lawless
Seph Lawless
In October, The Chicago Tribune reported that a real estate developer was formulating a redevelopment plan for the site.
Developers have said the space will likely be transformed into a combination of residential and retail spaces.
Seph Lawless
Proposed uses include apartments and town homes, mixed with restaurants, offices, and perhaps even a water park.
In other words, soon the Lincoln Mall may be looking very different than the eerie scene Lawless discovered.
Seph Lawless
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.