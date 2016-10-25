Take a tour of Cartier's glittery, jewel-filled mansion, which has special rooms for private shopping

Cartier’s New York beauty is shining once again.

The French brand’s flagship boutique in New York City reopened in September after two and a half years of extensive renovations.

The building, which dates back to 1905, was originally a six-story mansion home to the Plant family, and is situated on 52nd Street and 5th Avenue. As the area became the commercial corridor we know it as today, the Plants moved uptown and sold the house to Cartier in 1917.

Cartier refurbished the entire building with the help of renowned architect Thierry Despont. Wood paneling was refurbished, new chandeliers modelled after the originals were installed, and the 5th Avenue entrance was moved to the center of the building for symmetry purposes. The total square footage was expanded dramatically, going from 8,600 square feet to a whopping 44,100 square feet.

Cartier gave us a chance to see inside the mansion and take an up-close look at the precious items on display, some of which are worth millions and millions of dollars.

The Cartier Mansion is a six-floor former residence-turned-boutique located on the corner of 52nd Street and 5th Avenue in New York City. Anyone can tour the first four floors of boutique space, but the events space and roof deck above that are off-limits. Cartier As soon as you enter the Cartier Mansion, the enormous scale is apparent. Sarah Jacobs This first entry room also showcases the latest and greatest of Cartier's collection, including a new southwest-inspired collection called Cactus de Cartier. Sarah Jacobs This prickly but elegant necklace is made from 18K yellow gold and emeralds, and set with 204 brilliant-cut diamonds. Like many of Cartier's best pieces, the price is available upon request. Sarah Jacobs There's also a portrait of Mae Caldwell Manwaring Plant, the wife of Morton F. Plant, who had originally owned the house. Sarah Jacobs But times changed, and the neighbourhood became much more commercial. In 1917 the mansion was sold to Cartier for $100 in cash, plus a perfect double-stranded natural pearl necklace estimated to be worth $1 million at the time (about $20 million now). Sarah Jacobs That strand of pearls inspired this one, which was created in celebration of the mansion's renovations. The original has sadly been lost to history, disappearing after selling for a fraction of its estimate in an estate sale after Mae Caldwell Manwaring Plant died. Sarah Jacobs In the renovations, a staircase was added above the home's original 52nd Street entrance. A staircase was in the original home when it was a residence, and has been restored in a similar location. Sarah Jacobs Also featured in this main vestibule is Cartier's Love collection. The bracelets are easily identifiable, cost about $6,000, and come with a screwdriver that the wearer must use to put them on. The bracelets are a favourite of celebrities and frequently make an appearance on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' Sarah Jacobs The panther motif can be see throughout the mansion, like in this large painting. It's a Cartier symbol dating back to 1914, when the brand's advertising featured a panther. Sarah Jacobs The panther is now synonymous with the brand and has its own collection, Panthére de Cartier. Sarah Jacobs Source: Forbes Upstairs, a mid-floor mezzanine for VIP clients hangs over the main floor. The furniture used throughout the mansion was sourced by Despont. Some of them are antique Cartier pieces, but many are brand new and created just for the boutique. Sarah Jacobs There's a plush, closed-door salon for clients requesting a bit of privacy in their jewellery transactions. Sarah Jacobs The second floor is where the real magic happens. This brightly decorated room is known as the Princess Grace Salon after Grace Kelly, and it contains Cartier's diamond collection. Sarah Jacobs Chief among them is Cartier's engagement ring collection. Sarah Jacobs Many of the diamonds shine so brightly, their glimmer seems artificial. Sarah Jacobs The collection also includes non-engagement diamond rings. Sarah Jacobs Cartier is famous for its red gift boxes, which are highlighted throughout the mansion. Sarah Jacobs The eastern side of the second floor contains the brand's high jewellery and vintage pieces. Sarah Jacobs Many of these are more elaborate and colourful than Cartier's other designs. Sarah Jacobs The vintage jewellery pays homage to past Cartier pieces. Sarah Jacobs They play on Cartier's storied past, putting it in context. Sarah Jacobs The oak paneling used throughout the home was salvaged and modelled into the new room designs. Some of the detailing is original. Sarah Jacobs The high jewellery salon is named after Elizabeth Taylor, a famous wearer of Cartier's fine jewels. Sarah Jacobs These pieces are the most expensive and elaborate Cartier has to offer -- they're the shiniest of the shiny. There are large pearl necklaces ... Sarah Jacobs ... matching glimmering sapphires ... Sarah Jacobs ... and enormous diamond rings. Sarah Jacobs The mansion and the adjoining townhouse were made level during the renovation, and you can see clear from one side to the next on each floor. Sarah Jacobs The third floor is where wristwatches are given their chance to shine. Sarah Jacobs Cartier has a long history with making watches. Sarah Jacobs Arguably the most famous of Cartier's watch offerings is the Tank, which is considered the most iconic watch to have a rectangular face. Sarah Jacobs They come in an incredible variety, including some that showcase the brand's expertise with precious metals. Sarah Jacobs Men's watches can be found in the Andy Warhol salon. Warhol was a noted fan of the Tank, and was frequently photographed wearing his. Sarah Jacobs The men's Tank models were on display as well. Sarah Jacobs This room, filled with watches, is named after Gary Cooper, another noted fan of Cartier pieces. It's encased in real leather wallpaper. Sarah Jacobs The price of Cartier's watches can reach the tens and even hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sarah Jacobs We finish our tour on the fourth and final floor of retail, which hosts Cartier's accessories collections. Sarah Jacobs Some of these accessories are more elaborate versions of the watches seen downstairs. Sarah Jacobs Some of the accessories are a little less practical, like this hawk-shaped desk pen. Sarah Jacobs The brand continues to have loads of appeal with celebrities and tastemakers. The Weeknd recently wore a similar panther ring on the cover of his new album. Sarah Jacobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.