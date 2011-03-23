PHOTOS: Inside Berlusconi's Notorious Bunga Bunga Party

PROSECUTORS IN ITALY have released photographs found on cameras and laptops seized from guests attending the ‘bunga bunga’ parties thrown by Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.



The photos depict a number of guests at Berlusconi’s infamous parties – including an Italian reality TV star – posing in revealing outfits, while other photographs show several women about to kiss.

All the photographs were taken, the Daily Telegraph says, in the early hours of the morning at Berlusconi’s house in Ancore, near Milan.

The Daily Mail added that prosecutors claimed Berlusconi had “ridiculed” police, and “seriously offended” nurses, by having showgirls at the parties wear police and nurses’ uniforms.

Attendees at the parties say Berlusconi boasted of having learned the phrase ‘bunga bunga’ – which is understood to refer to an after-dinner sex game – from currently under-fire Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The photographs were seized as part of ongoing investigations into claims that Berlusconi hired a series of prostitutes – including 17-year-old Moroccan bellydancer Karima El Marhouq, known as ‘Ruby Heartbreaker’ – for entertainment at his parties.

Berlusconi has denied the allegations, insisting that at 74, he is “too old for that much sex”.

