IN PICTURES: The World's Most Dangerous Train System

Photo: AP
Around 25,000 people die every year on India’s railways.Some of these casualties come from train wrecks, of which there are many, but the vast majority come from people falling out of open doors or being hit on the tracks, according to Agence France Presse.
During rush hours, trains are a nightmare in first class and general compartments, as commuters scramble for every inch of space. Bent on saving time, people recklessly cross tracks to catch their trains, and women often take to chopping vegetables in preparation for dinner.
Despite the chaos, 18 million people buy tickets every day on Indian Railways.
Note: Photos are restricted to rush hour when trains are most crowded. Metro trains that are less affordable to the masses are not as packed.
In a country with over 1 billion people, trains unsurprisingly are very crowded, here commuters queue to buy tickets
7,000 trains haven't proved nearly enough and overcrowding has been the cause of a majority of the 25K deaths each year
A father passes his terrified daughter on to an over-crowded train during summer when train travel picks up
India's former railway minster increased the railway budget by 40% to $13 billion to boost railway infrastructure
Hindu pilgrims sit on top of a train. In February 18 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh while riding on top of a train
Opting for short cuts, many commuters run across tracks to catch their train. Illegal track crossing kills hundreds of Indians every year
Trains often hit cars, buses and pedestrians at railway crossings. 14 people were killed in this accident in Bihar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.