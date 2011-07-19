IN PICTURES: The World's Most Dangerous Train System

Photo: AP

Around 25,000 people die every year on India’s railways.Some of these casualties come from train wrecks, of which there are many, but the vast majority come from people falling out of open doors or being hit on the tracks, according to Agence France Presse.



During rush hours, trains are a nightmare in first class and general compartments, as commuters scramble for every inch of space. Bent on saving time, people recklessly cross tracks to catch their trains, and women often take to chopping vegetables in preparation for dinner.

Despite the chaos, 18 million people buy tickets every day on Indian Railways.

Note: Photos are restricted to rush hour when trains are most crowded. Metro trains that are less affordable to the masses are not as packed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.