Wild Photos Show Israeli Defence Forces Manhandling Diplomats In The West Bank

As Israeli soldiers approached the truck, French diplomat Marion Castaing climbed atop the supplies in order to prevent their confiscation, Philip Weiss of Mondoweiss reports.

Diplomats were attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to a razed village in the West Bank Friday when IDF soldiers descended on them.

The photos say it all.

“They dragged me out of the truck and forced me to the ground with no regard for my diplomatic immunity,” French diplomat Marion Castaing told Reuters.

“This is how international law is being respected here,” she said, covered with dust.

The Israeli Defence Force claims that their anti-riot tactics were in response to a hail of stones thrown at them as they approached the supply trucks, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Foreign diplomats abused their diplomatic privileges are currently being reviewed, and if required, complaints will be filed with the relevant authorities,” said an IDF spokesman.

Israel’s High Court had ruled that the Palestinians lacked the proper building permits, according to Haaretz.

REUTERS French diplomat Marion Castaing lays on the ground after Israeli soldiers carried her out of her truck.

REUTERS Castaing recovering from the alleged manhandling.

REUTERS Soldiers dragging a man out of the same truck in which Castaing protested.

REUTERS Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during scuffles

REUTERS Israeli soldiers scuffling with protesters.

