19 of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time

ullstein bild Dtl./Contributor/Getty Images Wedding trend-setters include legendary artists like Audrey Hepburn and Solange Knowles.

Nothing says elegance quite like a wedding look.

Whether it’s a gown, a pantsuit, a jumpsuit, or a dress and jacket, there are endless opportunities for unique and iconic fashion moments.

Throughout the years, celebrities and public figures have worn some pretty legendary wedding outfits that have both honoured traditional styles and challenged them.

While we may think of a white dress as the standard for bridal attire today, Queen Victoria actually set that trend back in the 1800s. And ever since, there have been a few stand-out brides, like Elizabeth Taylor and Gwen Stefani to name a few, who have changed it up and worn a pop of colour on their big day.

Here’s a look back at some of the most iconic wedding looks of all time.

Queen Victoria popularised the white wedding dress for brides when she married Prince Albert in 1840. Vanity Fair reported that she settled on white because it was the best colour to show off her lace detailing.

Rischgitz/Stringer/Getty Images Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on their wedding day.

Source: Vanity Fair, Good Housekeeping

In 1950, actress Elizabeth Taylor wore an illusion, off-the-shoulder gown by costume designer Helen Rose when she married her first husband, Conrad Hilton.

Ed Clark/Contributor/Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad Hilton on their wedding day.

Source: Hello!

In 1952, Taylor went a little less traditional for her second wedding. She married Michael Wilding in this Helen Rose-designed suit.

Popperfoto/Contributor/Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Wilding on their wedding day.

Source: Good Housekeeping, BRIDES

In 1953, Jacqueline Bouvier married John F. Kennedy.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy on their wedding day.

Source: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

She wore an ivory-coloured, tissue silk dress that followed in Elizabeth Taylor’s off-the-shoulder style, but also featured interesting detailing around the skirt and waist.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images The folds of the material are visible on Kennedy’s torso.

Source: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

In 1954, actress Marilyn Monroe married baseball legend Joe DiMaggio in a chocolate brown, below-the-knee dress.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio on their wedding day.

Source: Sotheby’s

She surprised people with this outfit choice and paired it with a matching jacket featuring a white, mink collar to boot.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images The whole ensemble was definitely unconventional.

Source: Good Housekeeping, Sotheby’s

Also in 1954, actress and style icon Audrey Hepburn married Mel Ferrer in a tea-length white dress.

AP Photo Audrey Hepburn’s iconic dress stopped a few inches above her ankles.

Source: BRIDES

She had a sash wrapped around her waist and wore white gloves that went up to her elbows. The entire ensemble was made just for her by designer Pierre Balmain.

Ernst Haas/Contributor/Getty Images Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer on their wedding day.

Source: BRIDES

In 1956, actress Grace Kelly wore a similar style dress but taken up about five notches in terms of glamor.

Popperfoto/Contributor/Getty Images The neckline and sash on this Grace Kelly dress resemble the ones on Hepburn’s.

Source: Philadelphia Museum of Art

To marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Kelly wore what CR Fashion Book calls “one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time.” Helen Rose designed the iconic gown.

Mondadori Portfolio/Contributor/Getty Images Grace Kelly on her wedding day.

Source: CR Fashion Book, Philadelphia Museum of Art

In 1964, Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton in a canary yellow, satin dress.

Hulton Archive/Staff/Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor had a head full of flowers on her wedding day.

Source: BRIDES

The dress was made by Irene Sharaff, costume designer for Taylor’s movie “Cleopatra.”

William Lovelace/Stringer/Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton on their wedding day.

Source: BRIDES

In 1967, singer Liza Minnelli wore a dress that combined sleek design with ruffles and lace to marry musician Peter Allen.

Silver Screen Collection/Contributor/Getty Images Liza Minnelli and Peter Allen on their wedding day.

Source: Good Housekeeping

Good Housekeeping deemed the turtleneck long-sleeve dress “ahead of its time.”

Jack Robinson/Contributor/Getty Images The dress was busy on the top and simple on the bottom.

Source: Good Housekeeping

Also in 1967, actress Priscilla Ann Wagner married singer Elvis Presley in Las Vegas.

Frank Edwards/Contributor/Getty Images Priscilla and Elvis Presley on their wedding day.

Source: Vogue

Priscilla was rumoured to have designed her own gown, which was white and floor-length, and featured beading on the sleeves and chest, but Vogue reported she found it on a quick search through department stores like Neiman Marcus.

Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images The design was reminiscent of a babydoll style.

Source: Good Housekeeping, Vogue

Her white veil was three feet long, and she wore a miniature crown underneath it.

Michael Ochs Archives/Stringer/Getty Images You can see all the details of the dress.

Source: Vogue

In 1971, Bianca Pérez-Mora Macías — now Bianca Jagger — married singer Mick Jagger in a low-cut, white suit.

Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images Bianca Jagger was an iconic ‘it’ girl herself.

Source: Net-a-Porter

The chic suit, designed by Yves Saint Laurent, was topped off by a wide-brimmed hat and veil. It’s sleek, fashion-forward design broke the mould at the time.

Keystone/Stringer/Getty Images Mick (far left) and Bianca Jagger on their wedding day.

Source: Net-a-Porter

Lady Diana Spencer’s 1981 wedding dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who intended for the gown to become eternally iconic, according to CR Fashion Book.

AP Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day.

Source: Town & Country, CR Fashion Book

The ivory-coloured, silk taffeta gown boasted 10,000 pearls and stunning antique lace.

AP Photo Lace detailing covered the dress.

Source: Town & Country

It also had a 25-foot-long train.

AP Photo The train was long and somewhat narrow.

Source: Town & Country

Not to mention a 153-yard tulle veil.

Marl Langsdon/Reuters Princess Diana’s dress was certainly iconic.

Source: Town & Country

This legendary dress would go on to inspire many wedding gown designers for years to come.

AP Photo Following Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding, more and more gowns featured similar sleeves, lace detailing, and long trains.

Source: Town & Country, Grazia

This Vera Wang gown that singer Mariah Carey wore in 1993 to marry her first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, was one of the dresses inspired by Princess Diana’s.

Ron Galella/Contributor/Getty Images Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola on their wedding day.

Source: BRIDES

The dress featured a 27-foot train, and Carey even wore a tiara on her head in keeping with the royal influence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor/Getty Images Several people were tasked with holding up the train.

Source: BRIDES

In 1994, singer Celine Dion married her manager René Angélil in a jaw-dropping gown by designers Mirella and Steve Gentile. The full skirt and sparkling embellishments made this dress unforgettable.

Laurence Labat/Contributor/Getty Images Celine Dion and René Angélil on their wedding day.

Source: The Knot

The singer also wore a headpiece featuring 2,000 Austrian crystals, according to The Knot.

Laurence Labat/Contributor/Getty Images The headpiece worked well with her veil.

Source: The Knot

She kept warm in this white, cinched-at-the-waist, fur coat before and after the ceremony — the pair married in December of that year.

PONOPRESSE/Contributor/Getty Images The coat featured a popped collar as well.

Source: The Knot

In her 2002 wedding to singer Gavin Rossdale, singer Gwen Stefani wore a statement-making, pink and white ombré gown.

Thomas Rabsch/Contributor/Getty Images Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani on their wedding day.

Source: Observer, BRIDES

The Christian Dior label dress was designed by John Galliano and featured unique construction visible from the front. The dress was hand-painted and custom made for the singer, according to Vogue.

UK Press/Contributor/Getty Images The dress faded from white on the top to pink on the bottom.

Source: Observer, BRIDES, Vogue

In 2011, Kate Middleton married Prince William in a now-legendary dress by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Kate Middleton in her wedding gown.

Source: Hello!, Harper’s Bazaar

The neckline, collar, and use of lace are all reminiscent of the dress worn by Grace Kelly in 1956.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The high collar in the back and lace long sleeves are beautiful.

While the dress hints at legendary designs from the past, it has also influenced designs that came after. Whether it’s a complete replication or just a few borrowed features, plenty of dresses have walked down the aisles since Middleton that look like this one.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kate Middleton’s dress was also strapless with a lace overlay.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

In 2014, singer Solange Knowles married music video director Alan Ferguson. Before the ceremony, she wore this cream jumpsuit by Stéphane Rolland.

Josh Brasted/Contributor/Getty Images The couple arrived at the ceremony by bike.

Source: Vogue,Page Six

According to Vogue, the singer changed into a Kenzo gown for her wedding, but she then changed into another jumpsuit seen here for celebrations.

Josh Brasted/Contributor/Getty Images Solange celebrating in jumpsuit No. 2.

Source: Vogue,Harper’s Bazaar, Page Six

Also in 2014, Amal and George Clooney got married in Venice, Italy. Amal wore a custom Stella McCartney two-piece set for the civil ceremony.

PIERRE TEYSSOT/Stringer/Getty Images Amal and George Clooney on the day of their civil ceremony.

Source: Page Six

She later wore a beautiful custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the wedding.

2018 brought us the highly-anticipated, conversation-starting Givenchy gown worn by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

Her veil was 16 feet long and paid homage to Princess Diana’s.

(Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP Markle’s veil was lined with lace detailing.

Source: TIME,Harper’s Bazaar

Much like sister-in-law Kate’s dress, Markle’s gown sparked a movement of copycat styles almost immediately.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle wore two dresses on her wedding day, both have set trends.

Source: TIME

